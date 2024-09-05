Transforming Leadership: A GenAI Crisis Preparedness and Response Masterclass

National Preparedness Leadership Initiative at Harvard offers first-of-its kind workshop for non-technical leaders and emergency managers.

It’s time for leaders to leverage AI to systematically boost their resilience and lead with confidence through any crisis.” — Dr. Brian Spisak, Program Director, AI and Leadership

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Preparedness Leadership Initiative (NPLI) at Harvard University is excited to announce our upcoming exclusive two-day program, AI and Leadership, designed specifically for crisis leaders who want to understand how emerging technologies, such as Generative AI (GenAI) will reshape their crisis leadership strategies and tactics.This program, slated for October 30-31, 2024, promises a deeply immersive experience where participants will engage in interactive crisis simulations, receive insights from expert speakers, and apply practical AI tools and frameworks to navigate complex crises effectively.“We've all sat through enough talks on what AI could do. Now, it’s time for action. It’s time for leaders to leverage AI to systematically boost their resilience and lead with confidence through any crisis. This immersive experience will empower you to harness AI effectively and build crisis-ready organizations,” said Brian Spisak, PhD, Program Director of AI and Leadership.The program will be co-taught by Eric McNulty, Associate Director of the NPLI, and will include expert practitioners to provide real-world examples.McNulty said, “Comfort working with AI is becoming a new required core competency for leaders. It can expand your perspective, generate options, rapidly work through scenarios, and even be a good sounding board. GenAI can’t replace human judgement, but it can make you a more agile leader.Program Overview:• Anticipate the Future: Discover how AI is poised to transform crisis leadership.• Hands-on Mastery: Develop practical skills deploying GenAI in real crisis scenarios.• Critical Evaluation: Examine the limitations and challenges of AI.• Strategic AI Collaboration: Build confidence in using GenAI for scenario building, assessment, decision-making, and more.Program Highlights:• Interactive Simulations: Engage in lifelike crisis scenarios with real-time AI interventions.• Expert Insights: Learn from top-tier speakers from leading organizations.• Meta-Leadership Practice: Apply the Meta-Leadership frameworks in hands-on setups.• Ethical AI: Delve into ethical discussions and analyze thought-provoking case studies.This opportunity will elevate personal leadership skills and ensure organizational resilience with cutting-edge GenAI solutions. Register now for the October 30-31, 2024 program . Seats are limited.About the National Preparedness Leadership InitiativeThe National Preparedness Leadership Initiative (NPLI) at Harvard University is dedicated to fostering leadership development and promoting effective strategies for public safety and crisis management through world-class education and innovative programs.

