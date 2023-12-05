NATIONAL PREPAREDNESS LEADERSHIP INITIATIVE AT HARVARD ANNOUNCES MARCUS COLEMAN OF FEMA AS 2023 META-LEADER OF THE YEAR
Marcus Coleman of FEMA is named Meta-leader of the Year for his work with faith-based and other community groups.
Marcus has a unique talent for communicating, connecting, and engaging in ways that genuinely bring people together.”CAMBRIDGE, MA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reaching across traditional boundaries. Connecting communities. Giving voice to under-represented populations. Supporting grassroots efforts to foster disaster preparedness and resilience through numerous incidents in 2022-23. These are just some of the activities led and lived by Marcus T. Coleman, Jr., Director for the Department of Homeland Security Center for Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships, a Center of the White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships. His tireless commitment to the mission and outstanding results achieved are why the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative at Harvard University (NPLI) has selected Coleman as its Meta-leader of the Year for 2023.
— Leonard Marcus, Founding Co-director
In announcing the award, NPLI Founding Co-director, Dr. Leonard J. Marcus said, “The passion, commitment, and leadership that truly IS Marcus have benefited communities and neighborhoods across the country. Marcus has a unique talent for communicating, connecting, and engaging in ways that genuinely bring people together. He is an inspiration for us at Harvard, and no doubt, the same for the many people who are fortunate to know him.”
In his role at the DHS Partnerships Center, Coleman leads a team that advances equity in emergency management, improves safety and security and safety at places of worship, and offers technical assistance to a range of preparedness and response professionals hoping to engage with faith-based and community organizations across the United States.
“I am grateful to receive this honor. It’s a reflection of the lessons and teachings instilled in me by my mother, Maiola T. Coleman, and father Marcus T. Coleman Sr. A testament to a community of loved ones, friends, colleagues, and the National Leadership Preparedness Initiative community being a source of support throughout my personal and professional journey so far. Most importantly this award is a charge to always strive toward living a life committed to the pursuit of ‘Truth and Service’.”
The Meta-Leader of the Year award was bestowed on the Harvard University campus at the opening reception for the incoming cohort of its residential executive education program. Each year, an NPLI Executive Education Program alumnus is chosen as the Meta-Leader of the Year for demonstrating extraordinary meta-leadership in the midst of a nationally or internationally significant situation in the previous year. Previous recipients have included Adm. Linda Fagan, Commandant of the United States Coast Guard (2022); Dr. Carol Cunningham, State Medical Director, Ohio Department of Public Safety (2021); and Alyssa Carrier, founder, AC Disaster Consulting (2020). A complete list of previous winners is available on the NPLI website.
About NPLI at Harvard University
The mission of National Preparedness Leadership Initiative at Harvard University is to equip leaders with the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to have the greatest impact on their organizations and the constituencies they serve in crisis preparedness, response, and recovery. NPLI works alongside senior government, corporate, and non-profit organization leaders to understand their challenges and develop methods, practices, and programs to meet them. For more information, visit npli.sph.harvard.edu
About FEMA
FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. Over 20,000 agency employees form a team of dedicated emergency management leaders. These leaders work collaboratively to share experiences and resources, building the FEMA the nation needs and deserves. They draw upon the strengths and expertise of stakeholders from all levels of government — tribal nations, territories, individuals, communities, the private sector, and nonprofit organizations — to guide how FEMA accomplishes its mission. Whether it is before a flood, amid hurricane season, or after a wildfire damages a community, FEMA is committed to helping people.
