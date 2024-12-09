Navy Accepts Delivery of Ship to Shore Connector, Landing Craft, Air Cushion 111

NEW ORLEANS – The latest Ship to Shore Connector (SSC), LCAC 111 was delivered to the Navy from Textron Systems on Nov. 27.

The delivery of LCAC 111 comes after completion of Acceptance Trials conducted by the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey, which evaluated the readiness and capability of the craft to effectively meet requirements. This new addition to the fleet enhances Navy amphibious capability, providing a vital asset for rapid deployment and logistical support.

“This new craft will provide the Navy and Marine Corps team with unparalleled capability in amphibious warfare, ensuring we remain agile and responsive to emerging threats and global challenges,” said Capt. Jason Grabelle, program manager for Amphibious Assault and Connectors Programs, Program Executive Office, Ships (PEO Ships). “The introduction of LCAC 111 into our fleet marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance operational readiness.”

LCACs are built with configurations, dimensions, and clearances similar to the legacy LCACs they replace – ensuring that this latest air cushion vehicle is fully compatible with existing well deck-equipped amphibious ships, the Expeditionary Sea Base and the Expeditionary Transfer Dock . LCACs are capable of carrying a 60 to 75-ton payload. They primarily transport weapon systems, equipment, cargo, and assault element personnel through a wide range of conditions, including over-the-beach.

As one of the Defense Department's largest acquisition organizations, PEO Ships is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships and craft, auxiliary ships, special mission ships, sealift ships, and support ships.