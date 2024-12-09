Pure And Natural Pet Announces Holiday Gift Sets for Pet Wellness, Grooming

Pure And Natural Pet

Tailored Bundles Perfect for Every Dog Owner on Your Holiday Shopping List

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holiday season unfolds, many find themselves on the quest for the ideal gifts for their loved ones. For those with a penchant for all things canine, the challenge becomes even more pronounced. Rather than opting for the predictable chew toy or cute dog sweater, why not consider surprising your dog-loving friends and family with something different?Knowing that what pet parents really care about is keeping their beloved companions safe, healthy and happy, Pure And Natural Pet has put together three limited edition holiday bundles that helps to do just that.Founded in 2015, Pure And Natural Pet offers USDA Certified Organic and natural pet grooming and wellness products, all of which are made in the USA. With a mission to help pets (and their families) live their healthiest lives, Pure And Natural Pet uses only the best ingredients in its award-winning formulations."We know how important pets are to families, and we're thrilled to offer a convenient and thoughtful way for pet owners to show their love with these specially curated bundles," says leadership at Pure And Natural Pet. "Our products feature organic and natural ingredients that are safe for pets and the environment, and these gift sets make it easy for people to treat their dogs to a full grooming experience, all while staying mindful of their health and wellness."BEST SELLER BUNDLEPerfect for any dog owner looking for a complete, safe, and natural grooming routine, the Best Seller Bundle includes a variety of best-selling products that promote healthy skin, fresh breath, and overall pet wellness. This set includes:-Plaque & Tartar Control Breath Spray (4 oz.) – USDA Organic mint breath spray that helps freshen breath while reducing plaque and tartar.-Organic Paw Rescue (2.6 oz.) – A nourishing balm for paws and noses, ideal for year-round protection and healing.-4-in-1 Daily Shampoo & Conditioner, Lavender & Chamomile (16 oz.) – A time-saving solution that cleans, soothes, and detangles.-XXL Large Grooming and Cleansing Wipes (48 wipes) – Hypoallergenic wipes that clean, hydrate, and remove odors.-Between Bath Freshener, Fresh Cotton (8 oz.) – A soothing spray that extends the time between baths with a refreshing scent.GREAT OUTDOORS DOG BUNDLEFor the pet owner who loves outdoor adventures, the Great Outdoors Dog Bundle helps keep your dog protected from fleas and ticks while on the go. Perfect for hiking, jogging, or enjoying a day at the beach, this bundle includes:-Flea and Tick Spray for Dogs (10 oz.) – A natural repellent made with cedar and peppermint to prevent fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes.-Organic Paw Rescue (2.6 oz.) – A versatile balm to protect paws from harsh conditions.-Grooming and Cleansing Wipes, Hypoallergenic Fragrance-Free (100 wipes) – A larger wipe set for quick clean-ups after outdoor adventures.-Between Bath Freshener, Lavender (8 oz.) – Keeps your dog’s coat smelling fresh between baths with a calming lavender scent.PUPPY BUNDLENew puppy parents will love the Puppy Bundle, a collection of products designed for the unique needs of young dogs. From soothing teething discomfort to keeping their coat fresh and clean, this bundle has it all:-Tearless and Calming Puppy Shampoo (8 oz.) – A gentle, soothing shampoo made with organic lavender, calendula, and oatmeal to nourish sensitive puppy skin.-Between Bath Freshener, Lavender (8 oz.) – A soothing freshener that extends the time between baths for your puppy.-Grooming and Cleansing Wipes, Lavender/Rosemary (100 wipes) – A gentle, soothing wipe to keep your puppy clean and comfortable.-Stain and Odor Remover, Fragrance-Free (24 oz.) – Eliminate stubborn stains and odors from your home caused by puppy accidents.-Tooth Oral Kit (Toothbrush & Tooth Gel, 0.8 oz.) – A safe, organic toothpaste and brush kit designed to keep your puppy's teeth clean and breath fresh.

