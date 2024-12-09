Iconic LA Bar, The Dime, Gears Up For Its Second Act As New Managing Partners Breathe New Life Into 20 Year Old Hotspot

LeQoinne Rice, Chris Scardina - New Managing Partners of The Dime The Dime

LOS ANGELES, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For The People Hospitality, the burgeoning restaurant group led by Chicago hospitality developers LeQoinne Rice and Chris Scardina, has become the new managing partners of The Dime , an iconic dive bar in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District.Since opening over 20 years ago, The Dime has been a beloved cornerstone of the LA nightlife scene, celebrated for its vibrant house party atmosphere, delicious cocktails, and eclectic food offerings from the city’s top pop-ups. Known for its deep-rooted connections to the legacy of hip hop, R&B, and pop music, The Dime has attracted a loyal following of locals, DJs, and celebrities alike, earning its place as a nostalgic destination for music lovers nationwide.Having graced the pages of countless major media outlets like Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, US Weekly, Variety, New York Post, Los Angeles Confidential and more as well as appearances on popular shows like Entourage and The Hills, The Dime (and its patrons) are no stranger to the limelight.Founded in 2003 by NYC nightlife pioneer Andy Fiscella, he moved to LA after 9/11 and opened the iconic hip hop spot. Fiscella then went on to open additional notorious clubs, "Winstons" & "Crown Bar" with his best friend & entertainment manager, Chris Huvane. Sadly Chris passed away in 2021 & The Dime is the only one of Fiscella's spots that remains. The current owners, Fiscella & Film/TV Producer Lucy Treadway, are dedicated to keeping Chris's spirit alive through the legacy of The Dime for generations to come. The Dime was just inducted into the Legacy Businesses of Los Angeles after being open for 21 years. Fiscella & Treadway are beyond excited to partner with FTP, as they know their contributions will elevate The Dime once again & continue the legacy. They look forward to future ventures with the group as well.Chris Scardina, co-owner of For The People Hospitality, has long been a devoted fan of The Dime, meaning this partnership much more than just a business endeavor him. With a background that includes a successful career as a DJ, Scardina's passion for music is set to infuse the venue with renewed energy while honoring its storied past.“The Dime is a place where memories are made, and music is celebrated,” said Scardina. “We’re committed to preserving the spirit of The Dime while bringing in fresh ideas and experiences that resonate with today’s audience.”LeQoinne Rice, also a co-owner, echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the group's dedication to enhancing The Dime's offerings while respecting its legacy. “Our goal is to create a space that continues to feel like a home for everyone—where the music flows, the drinks are great, and every night is a memorable one.”Rice and Scardina currently own and operate The Duplex and Revolver in Chicago; they are gearing up to open a third Windy City concept, Sol y Vida, this fall.As new managing partners, Rice and Scardina are excited to collaborate with the original team to ensure that The Dime not only continues to be a haven for music lovers but also evolves within the modern hospitality landscape. Guests can expect innovative programming, enhanced food and drink options, and, of course, the surprise performances that have made The Dime a must-visit venue in Los Angeles.The Dime is located at 442 N. Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles, CA.

