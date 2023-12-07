Pure And Natural Pet Launches New Paw-lidays Gift Set
EINPresswire.com/ -- As the holiday season unfolds, many find themselves on the quest for the ideal gifts for their loved ones. For those with a penchant for all things canine, the challenge becomes even more pronounced. Rather than opting for the predictable chew toy or cute dog sweater, why not consider surprising your dog-loving friends and family with something different?
Knowing that what pet parents really care about is keeping their beloved companions safe, healthy and happy, Pure And Natural Pet has put together three limited edition holiday bundles that helps to do just that.
Founded in 2015, Pure And Natural Pet offers USDA Certified Organic and natural pet grooming and wellness products, all of which are made in the USA. With a mission to help pets (and their families) live their healthiest lives, Pure And Natural Pet uses only the best ingredients in its award-winning formulations.
Pure And Natural’s Paw-lidays Gift Set features an array of popular and foundational products suitable for any pup. The bundle includes:
4-in-1 Daily Shampoo & Conditioner: Designed to be a time-saver that leaves your dog feeling fresh and smelling great (this product is scented with Lavender & Chamomile,) the 4-in-1 Daily Shampoo & Conditioner cleans and detangles in one easy step. Made with Neem Oil, Calendula Oil, Shea Butter and Oatmeal Extract, this shampoo & conditioner combo can also help moisturize and sooth any dog's skin during the harsh winter months.
Between Bath Freshener: When there’s no time for a traditional bath, this Fresh Cotton-scented spray really comes in handy. Simply shake, spray generously, massage into your dog’s coat and allow the product to dry.
Grooming and Cleansing Wipes
These biodegradable wipes have antibacterial properties and can be used to clean a dog’s ears, mouth, nose, paws, belly and bottom. Keep them in a purse or the console of a car for easy access.
Tooth Oral Kit, Toothbrush and Canine Tooth Gel
The Canine Tooth Gel in this kit is made from organic sweet potato, coconut oil, cinnamon & peppermint gel. It will help to naturally clean a dog’s mouth as well as remove tartar, fight plaque, and freshen breath. The toothbrush itself is made from naturally-grown organic bamboo, which means it’s not only free of toxins, glues and paints, but it’s also biodegradable.
Organic Dental Solutions® Plaque & Tarter Control Spray
This minty-smelling spray helps to freshen your dog’s breath naturally while also reducing plaque and tartar.
Pure And Natural Pet’s limited edition Paw-lidays Gift Set is now available for purchase online.
Samantha Crafton
Samantha Crafton

