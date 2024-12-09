AW Properties Global Announces UCC Foreclosure Sale of LLC Holding Title to Residential Home in Princeton, NJ
UCC foreclosure sale of the 100% membership interest in Princeton Morgan PL LLC, Holding Title to New Construction 4,499 sq ft Home
PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AW Properties Global, together with its auction division AuctionWorks, is pleased to announce
the upcoming UCC foreclosure sale of the 100% membership interest in Princeton Morgan PL
LLC, a New Jersey limited liability company. The auction will take place remotely via Zoom on
January 17, 2025, at 11:00 AM CST.
Auction Details
● Auction Date & Time: January 17, 2025, at 11:00 AM CST
● Auction Location: Remote via Zoom
● Interest to be Sold: 100% Membership Interest in Princeton Morgan PL LLC (the
“Collateral”)
Property Overview: 44 Morgan Place, Princeton, NJ 08540
● Address: 44 Morgan Place, Princeton, NJ 08540
● Features: A newly constructed 4,499 sq ft home featuring 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms,
situated on a prime cul-de-sac lot (previously posted as vacant lot only).
This property, located in Princeton, NJ, benefits from the area’s prestigious academic and
cultural reputation, making it a highly appealing location for luxury residential living.
Why Invest in Princeton Morgan PL LLC?
Per Diana Peterson, CEO of AW Properties Global, “A large single-family home with high-end
features in prime locations like Princeton provides a rare opportunity for buyers to enjoy luxury
living in a highly desirable area. The quiet cul-de-sac setting of this property, combined with its
upscale design, makes it an exceptional investment for discerning homeowners seeking
elegance and comfort.”
The UCC foreclosure sale of Princeton Morgan PL LLC offers investors the opportunity to
acquire the 100% membership interest in a limited liability company holding title to a prime piece
of real estate in one of New Jersey’s most sought-after locations.
Important Notice
This sale is for the 100% membership interest in Princeton Morgan PL LLC and not the sale of
the underlying real estate located at 44 Morgan Place, Princeton, NJ 08540. No property
showings will be conducted.
Bidding Information
Interested parties intending to bid on the above collateral must contact the Secured Party’s legal
department to receive the Terms of Sale and bidding instructions.
Secured Party’s Legal Contact:
Ethan Gao, Esq.
Gao Law Firm PLLC
3307 Candle Stick Ln
Katy, TX 77494
Phone: 541-753-7210
Email: ethan@gaolawfirmpllc.com
For further details on the properties, the sale process, and the terms, or to obtain access to due
diligence documents, please visit awproperties.com or call 847-509-2757.
About AW Properties Global
AW Properties Global, along with its auction division AuctionWorks, is headquartered in
Northbrook, IL, and specializes in real estate consulting, brokerage, and auction services. The
company’s team of seasoned professionals, including attorneys, MBAs, and CPAs, is dedicated
to helping clients maximize value and reduce costs through innovative real estate solutions.
AW Properties Global provides comprehensive services across all regions, including real estate
dispositions, UCC foreclosure sales, equipment liquidations, and lease restructuring. With
expertise in commercial and residential real estate, their platform seamlessly combines local
market knowledge with a global reach. For more information, visit awproperties.com or call 847-
509-2757.
Diana Peterson
AW Properties Global | Auction Works
+1 847-509-2757
