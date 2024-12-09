AW Properties Global Announces UCC Foreclosure Sale of LLC Holding Title to Residential Home in Princeton, NJ

AW Properties Global

UCC foreclosure sale of the 100% membership interest in Princeton Morgan PL LLC, Holding Title to New Construction 4,499 sq ft Home

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AW Properties Global, together with its auction division AuctionWorks, is pleased to announce

the upcoming UCC foreclosure sale of the 100% membership interest in Princeton Morgan PL

LLC, a New Jersey limited liability company. The auction will take place remotely via Zoom on

January 17, 2025, at 11:00 AM CST.

Auction Details

● Auction Date & Time: January 17, 2025, at 11:00 AM CST

● Auction Location: Remote via Zoom

● Interest to be Sold: 100% Membership Interest in Princeton Morgan PL LLC (the

“Collateral”)

Property Overview: 44 Morgan Place, Princeton, NJ 08540

● Address: 44 Morgan Place, Princeton, NJ 08540

● Features: A newly constructed 4,499 sq ft home featuring 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms,

situated on a prime cul-de-sac lot (previously posted as vacant lot only).

This property, located in Princeton, NJ, benefits from the area’s prestigious academic and

cultural reputation, making it a highly appealing location for luxury residential living.

Why Invest in Princeton Morgan PL LLC?

Per Diana Peterson, CEO of AW Properties Global, “A large single-family home with high-end

features in prime locations like Princeton provides a rare opportunity for buyers to enjoy luxury

living in a highly desirable area. The quiet cul-de-sac setting of this property, combined with its

upscale design, makes it an exceptional investment for discerning homeowners seeking

elegance and comfort.”

The UCC foreclosure sale of Princeton Morgan PL LLC offers investors the opportunity to

acquire the 100% membership interest in a limited liability company holding title to a prime piece

of real estate in one of New Jersey’s most sought-after locations.

Important Notice

This sale is for the 100% membership interest in Princeton Morgan PL LLC and not the sale of

the underlying real estate located at 44 Morgan Place, Princeton, NJ 08540. No property

showings will be conducted.

Bidding Information

Interested parties intending to bid on the above collateral must contact the Secured Party’s legal

department to receive the Terms of Sale and bidding instructions.

Secured Party’s Legal Contact:

Ethan Gao, Esq.

Gao Law Firm PLLC

3307 Candle Stick Ln

Katy, TX 77494

Phone: 541-753-7210

Email: ethan@gaolawfirmpllc.com

For further details on the properties, the sale process, and the terms, or to obtain access to due

diligence documents, please visit awproperties.com or call 847-509-2757.

About AW Properties Global

AW Properties Global, along with its auction division AuctionWorks, is headquartered in

Northbrook, IL, and specializes in real estate consulting, brokerage, and auction services. The

company’s team of seasoned professionals, including attorneys, MBAs, and CPAs, is dedicated

to helping clients maximize value and reduce costs through innovative real estate solutions.

AW Properties Global provides comprehensive services across all regions, including real estate

dispositions, UCC foreclosure sales, equipment liquidations, and lease restructuring. With

expertise in commercial and residential real estate, their platform seamlessly combines local

market knowledge with a global reach. For more information, visit awproperties.com or call 847-

509-2757.

