UCC Foreclosure Sale of LLC Holding Title to 4 Residential Properties in New Jersey | AW Properties Global

UCC foreclosure sale of 100% membership interest in Tierra Estates, LLC. The auction is scheduled for January 17, 2025, at 10:30 AM CST, remotely via Zoom.

LANDING, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AW Properties Global, in conjunction with its auction division AuctionWorks, announces the UCC foreclosure sale of 100% membership interest in Tierra Estates, LLC, a New Jersey limited liability company. The auction is scheduled for January 17, 2025, at 10:30 AM CST and will be conducted remotely via Zoom.

Auction Date & Time: January 17, 2025, at 10:30 AM CST

Auction Location: Remote via Zoom

Interest to be Sold: 100% Membership Interest in Tierra Estates, LLC (the “Collateral”)

Properties Included in Tierra Estates, LLC Ownership:

21 Stone Hill Rd, Hamburg, NJ 07419

A 2-bedroom plus den, 2.5 baths, 2,000 square foot townhouse, located near schools, shopping, YMCA, and major routes including Routes 23 and 15.

73 Horseneck Rd, Montville, NJ 07045

One 2-acre lot, subdivisible, zoned R-27-A, ideal for single family homes. Full zoning details can be found in Schedule C (permitted uses) and Schedule D (area and bulk requirements) on the township’s website.

3 Auriemma Court, Landing, NJ 07850

An approx. 3,175 square foot single family, colonial style home on an approx. 0.38-acre lot. This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home features a fireplace, granite finishes, hardwood floors, a two-car garage, and more.

28 Sunset Terrace, Mount Arlington, NJ 07856

A 1,200-square-foot condominium located atop a hill near Lake Hopatcong, just minutes from the water.

Why Invest in Tierra Estates, LLC?

The portfolio of properties held by Tierra Estates, LLC offers a diverse investment opportunity in desirable locations across New Jersey. The properties--which include 4 residential properties consisting of a townhome, a condominium, a single-family residence and a subdivisible prime lot ideal for single family development--cater to various residential development and investment strategies.

Per Diana Peterson, CEO of AW Properties Global, “This UCC foreclosure sale provides investors with a unique chance to acquire the 100% membership interest in an LLC that holds a well-rounded portfolio of real estate assets. The properties’ locations and features make this a strategic investment opportunity with strong potential for future growth and development.”

Important Notice

This sale is for the 100% membership interest in Tierra Estates, LLC and not the sale of the underlying real estate located at the listed addresses. No property showings will be conducted.

Bidding Information

Interested parties intending to bid on the above collateral must contact the Secured Party’s legal department to receive the Terms of Sale and bidding instructions.

Secured Party’s Legal Contact:

Ethan Gao, Esq.

Gao Law Firm PLLC

3307 Candle Stick Ln

Katy, TX 77494

Phone: 541-753-7210

Email: ethan@gaolawfirmpllc.com

For further details on the properties, the sale process, and the terms, or to obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit awproperties.com or call 847-509-2757.

About AW Properties Global

AW Properties Global, along with its auction division AuctionWorks, is headquartered in Northbrook, IL, and specializes in real estate consulting, brokerage, and auction services. The company’s team of seasoned professionals, including attorneys, MBAs, and CPAs, is dedicated to helping clients maximize value and reduce costs through innovative real estate solutions.

AW Properties Global provides comprehensive services across all regions, including real estate dispositions, UCC foreclosure sales, equipment liquidations, and lease restructuring. With expertise in commercial and residential real estate, their platform seamlessly combines local market knowledge with a global reach. For more information, visit awproperties.com or call 847-509-2757.

