AW Properties Global to Conduct UCC Foreclosure Sales of LLCs Holding Title to Residential Properties in Massachusetts

ARLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AW Properties Global and its auction division, AuctionWorks, announce the upcoming UCC foreclosure sales of 100% stock interests in LLCs that hold title to three residential properties in highly sought-after Massachusetts communities. The auctions are scheduled to take place remotely via Zoom on May 2, 2025, starting at 10:00 AM CST, with each sale occurring in 30-minute intervals.

These sales involve the transfer of 100% stock interests in the LLCs that own the real estate, rather than direct property sales. As a result, property showings will not be conducted.

Diana Peterson, CEO of AW Properties Global, stated, “UCC foreclosure sales provide a unique pathway for acquiring real estate assets while allowing borrowers to avoid personal guaranty liability. This approach, often referred to as a ‘friendly foreclosure,’ offers a more efficient alternative to traditional foreclosure sales while creating valuable opportunities for investors. Our firm has extensive experience marketing and executing these sales across the country, ensuring a streamlined and professional process for all parties involved.”

Auction Details:

315 Lake St, Arlington, MA 02474

100% Stock Interest in 315LAKE LLC

Credit Bid: $25,000

Sale Date/Time: May 2, 2025, at 10:00 AM CST (via Zoom)

Property Description: A tenant-occupied three-bedroom, 2.1-bath colonial home, built in 1932, with an appraised value exceeding $1.5 million.

149 Russell Street, Arlington, MA 02474

100% Stock Interest in MADSKYE LLC

Credit Bid: $25,000

Sale Date/Time: May 2, 2025, at 10:30 AM CST (via Zoom)

Property Description: A five-bedroom, 5.1-bath estate on b, presenting an opportunity to complete renovations on more than 7b of living space.

9 Windemere Road, Unit #10, West Yarmouth, MA 02673

100% Stock Interest in WINDEMERE2024 LLC

Credit Bid: $25,000

Sale Date/Time: May 2, 2025, at 11:00 AM CST (via Zoom)

Property Description: A two-bedroom, 1.5-bath unit in a Nantucket-style seasonal waterfront complex, located near Colonial Acres Beach.

Bidding Process: Interested bidders must contact the secured party’s legal representative to receive bidding instructions and terms of sale.

Contact Information for Bidders:

Ethan Gao, Esq.

Gao Law Firm PLLC

3307 Candle Stick Ln, Katy, TX 77494

Phone: 541-753-7210

Email: ethan@gaolawfirmpllc.com

Additional documentation and details will be made available upon execution of a confidentiality and non-disclosure agreement. To learn more about the properties, bidding requirements, or auction terms, visit auctions.awproperties.com.

About AW Properties Global

AW Properties Global and AuctionWorks, its auction division and online marketplace, are headquartered in Northbrook, IL. The AW Properties Global team is a sophisticated and dynamic group of seasoned brokerage and auction professionals including attorneys, MBAs, and CPAs who consult with their clients to help them reduce costs and maximize value across a portfolio or on an individual asset basis. Committed to client satisfaction and excellence in real estate consulting, investment sales, brokerage, and auctions, the AW Properties Global team seamlessly merges local market expertise with extensive global reach. The AW Properties Global team provides premier commercial and residential real estate consulting, brokerage, and auction services across all regions, complemented by equipment liquidation services, sales of going concern businesses, and lease restructuring services. Specializing in dispositions of real estate and real estate with a business and/or equipment, the AW Properties Global platform includes investment sales, accelerated sales, online auction sales, sealed bid sales, bulk/portfolio sales, sale leasebacks, UCC foreclosure sales, and bankruptcy/363 sales. For more information, visit awproperties.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

