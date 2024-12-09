Kathleen Francesca Announces Memoir Release & 2025 Podcast Launch

BEVERLY HILS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kathleen Fransesca has made women’s history alongside the Princess of Norway; the pair of international leaders were named ‘Wellness Entrepreneur Of The Year’ by GURU MAGAZINE.

At its inaugural 2024 Awards ceremony in partnership with KNEKT TV Los Angeles, Kathleen Fransesca was recognized for her philanthropic presence in LA’s network of communities. The wellness CEO is a long-standing domestic violence awareness advocate, now in the development stages of releasing her memoir ‘101 Letters To Valentina’.

‘101 Letters To Valentina’ is a collection of Kathleen’s life reflections, dedicated to her only child, Valentina. Throughout the trajectory of her career traveling across the world, connecting with notable figures of altruistic causes - Fransesca has accrued holistic experiences that she now plans to share with global readers.

“Memoirs, by design, are a candid glimpse into an author’s inner workings,” shared ‘101 Letters To Valentina’ author Kathleen Fransesca. “Motherhood is difficult to navigate without community, and so is success. I look forward to walking this journey of change with my readers.”

As a leader and advocate for battered women’s healing, Kathleen’s charity patronage extends throughout LA County – an element of her career she utilizes to shed light on her own roots.

Her podcast, ‘A Glass Of Wine With Frankie’ will begin broadcasting live shows in February, 2025 – a project currently in production development with producers in Beverly Hills. The platform will discuss topics such as single-motherhood, surviving domestic-violence, and female-empowerment culture. The Podcast will host celebrity guests from eclectic disciplines, including humanitarians, authors, and global leaders.

“When my career began, I was raising my daughter all on my own,” shared Podcast host, Kathleen Fransesca.

“Countless women across the globe are displaced for reasons out of their control. Through ‘101 Letters To Valentina’, and ‘A Glass Of Wine With Frankie’, my mission is to act as a catalyst for women around the world to find their strength again.”

Legal Disclaimer:

