Maria Damian and Legacy Entertainment Announce Upcoming Events and Projects for 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Maria Damian, CEO of Legacy Entertainment Production LLC, is leading a series of major entertainment events and projects in 2025. With a background in healthcare and entertainment, Damian continues to expand her influence in the industry through strategic partnerships, concerts, and artist management.

Damian recently attended the Manila International Film Festival, where she engaged with Philippine cinema professionals and explored opportunities to bring Filipino films to the U.S. market. During the event, she met industry figures, including actor RuRu Madrid, and took interest in several projects, particularly the film Green Bones.

Legacy Entertainment is set to host Fashion Night at The Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood on April 5, 2025. The event will feature performances by Emmy-nominated actor and singer Max Ehrich and rising artist Nin DeReyes. This showcase aims to bridge fashion and music while providing a platform for emerging talent. In addition to event production, Legacy Entertainment is actively managing and promoting new music releases. Nin DeReyes will release an EP in April 2025, while Max Ehrich has a new single launching this month. Additionally, Ysabella Loyola is working on a project set for release later this season. These projects highlight Legacy Entertainment’s commitment to developing diverse musical talent.

The company is also organizing a concert featuring Dionela, a popular R&B artist, in Chicago on June 8, 2025. This event is part of Legacy Entertainment’s ongoing effort to bring Filipino and international artists to a wider audience.

Maria Damian’s leadership continues to increase Legacy Entertainment’s growth in music, film, and live events. Through her efforts, she remains dedicated to promoting Filipino and Filipino-American talent in the global entertainment industry.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.