GUARDDOG AI Announces General Availability of DCX Complete Community Edition

DCX Community Edition VISIT GUARDDOG.AI

Innovative Solution Offers Comprehensive Cybersecurity for Community Users

Our product is designed to empower everyone to collaborate, contribute, and join us in shaping the future together. It unlocks competitive advantages, fostering a superior, sustainable business model.” — Daniel Pascua, Senior Vice President of Product Development

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GUARDDOG AI, a leader in advanced cybersecurity solutions, is excited to announce the general availability of the DCX Complete Community Edition . This release marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to democratize access to robust cybersecurity tools.DCX Complete Community Edition is designed to provide users with a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity features, ensuring they are well-protected against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats. This community edition includes key functionalities such as real-time threat detection, automated response capabilities, and API integration to enhance your security posture and real-time response capabilities.“When a company moves beyond simply delivering a product and starts building a thriving community, it unlocks extraordinary competitive advantages and fosters a superior, sustainable business model,” said Daniel Pascua, Senior Vice President of Product Development. “With that vision in mind, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our first-ever Community Edition. This free version of our product is designed to empower everyone to collaborate, contribute, and join us in shaping the future together.”The community edition of DCX Complete includes:• Real-Time Threat Detection: Utilizing cutting-edge AI algorithms to identify emerging threats, ensuring continuous protection.• Automated Response: Enhancing the incident response process to quickly address and mitigate cyber threats, reducing downtime and operational impact.• Scalable Solutions: Designed to grow with your organization, adapting to increasing cybersecurity demands and complexities.• Developer-Friendly Tools: Providing developers with the resources and integration capabilities necessary to embed security within their applications and workflows.• Support for Distributed Teams: Ensuring consistent and effective cybersecurity measures across dispersed workforces and remote environments.• API Access: Offering robust API access to integrate cybersecurity functionalities seamlessly into existing systems and workflows.GUARDDOG AI is committed to supporting the community by providing high-quality, accessible cybersecurity solutions. The launch of the DCX Complete Community Edition is a testament to this commitment, offering an essential resource for organizations and individuals seeking to enhance their cyber defense capabilities.For more information about the DCX Complete Community Edition and to download the software, please visit: guarddog.ai/community/ or https://github.com/guarddog-dev/GUARDDOG-AI-Documentation/wiki About GUARDDOG AI:GUARDDOG AI is the leading provider of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. The company’s mission is to make the digital world safer by providing organizations with the tools they need to protect themselves from cyberattacks. GUARDDOG AI’s solutions are used by businesses of all sizes worldwide. Try Out Our Solutions : Visit https://dcx.guarddog.ai/pov or GUARDDOG.AI for more information.Follow GUARDDOG AI on Social Media:• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GUARDDOGAI • X: https://x.com/GUARDDOGAI • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/guarddog.ai/ • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/guarddogai/ Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and results and will not be accurate indications of the times or by which such performance will be achieved.Sales Contact: Sales T: 385 393-0527 E: sales@guarddog.aiPress Contact:Snapp Conner Cheryl Conner801-806-0150info@snappconner.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.