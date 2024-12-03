GUARDDOG AI Announces Appointment of Steve O’Donnell to Board of Directors

Steve O Donnell Joins GUARDDOG.AI Board of Directors VISIT GUARDDOG.AI

Veteran Tech Leader to Drive Innovation and Global Expansion in Cybersecurity

AI has the potential to revolutionize the cybersecurity industry. I am excited to work with GUARDDOG AI to help expand their innovative solutions to address cybersecurity challenges facing businesses.” — Steve O'Donnell

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GUARDDOG AI , a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for cybersecurity , today announced the appointment of Steve O’Donnell as an independent director to its Board of Directors. O'Donnell has a long connection with the firm, having served on the Board of Advisors since 2021.Steve O’Donnell is a recognized leader in the technology industry with over three decades of experience. He has a proven track record of success in growing early-stage companies, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and data center operations. He has held senior leadership positions at companies such as Coventry Building Society, G4S plc, and British Telecom. Steve is also a founding judge at Tech Trailblazers, a global awards program focused on enterprise technology startups.“I am honored to join the GUARDDOG AI Board of Directors,” said Steve O’Donnell. “I believe that AI has the potential to revolutionize the cybersecurity industry, and I am excited to work with the GUARDDOG AI team to help make that happen. I am particularly interested in helping GUARDDOG AI expand its reach into international markets and develop new and innovative solutions to address the evolving cybersecurity challenges facing businesses today.”“We are delighted to welcome Steve to the GUARDDOG AI Board of Directors," said Peter Bookman, CEO of GUARDDOG AI. "His extensive experience in technology and cybersecurity will be invaluable as we continue to grow our company and develop innovative solutions to protect our customers from cyber threats."Steve O’Donnell’s appointment is effective immediately.ABOUT GUARDDOG AI:GUARDDOG AI is the leading provider of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. The company’s mission is to make the digital world safer by providing organizations with the tools they need to protect themselves from cyberattacks. GUARDDOG AI’s solutions are used by businesses of all sizes worldwideFor More Information visit GUARDDOG.AIAbout Steve O’DonnellSteve O’Donnell is a seasoned technology executive with over 30 years of experience in the industry. He has held CIO and CTO roles in various sectors, including financial services, insurance, construction, and telecommunications. He is a recognized expert in data centers, IT security, cloud computing, and managed services. O'Donnell is also an active technology community member, serving as a judge for the Tech Trailblazers Awards and contributing to industry publications. Reach Steve O Donnell at https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephenodonnell/ For more information, visit GUARDDOG.AI, Follow GUARDDOG on Social Media:Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GUARDDOGAI Instagram https://www.instagram.com/guarddog.ai/ LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/guarddogai/ Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and results and will not be accurate indications of the times or by which such performance will be achieved.Sales Contact: sales@GuardDog.aiPress Contact: Snapp Conner Cheryl Conner 801-806-0150 info@snappconner.comMedia Contact: Hello@guarddog.ai 833 448-2733

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.