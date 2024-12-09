EUROLLS ANNOUNCES GROWING PARTNERSHIP WITH MEXICO

Italy-Mexico summit in Rome, with Minister Urso and ambassador. Eurolls president Railz in attendance.

The excellent diplomatic relationship that exists with the ambassador, who knows what a factory is and the dynamics that characterize companies” — Renato Railz, Eurolls president

ROMA, ITALY, ITALY, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eurolls Spa, an Italian engineering company, announces an increasingly close partnership with Mexico.This is the key concept that emerged in Rome at an economic-institutional focus on the subject of economic ties between Italy and Mexico, which was attended by the Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, the ambassador for Mexico to Italy, Carlos Garcia De Alba, several entrepreneurs, voice of the 2.300 companies with Italian capital currently operating in that country, including: Renato Railz, president of Eurolls.Among those invited was Renato Railz, at the head of Eurolls, an international manufacturer of rollers and accessories for the tube and wire industry, which is headquartered in Friuli Venezia Giulia, in Attimis, and, among others, has two plants in Mexico.The first one is located in Monterrey; the second, recently opened, is operating in Leon Guanajuato, in the hinterland of the country, in an area of emerging industrialization. These are two extremely positive experiences, as Railz was able to point out, because “products that in Mexico we make available to our American customers have such characteristics that they are indispensable for certain processes, and this allows us to play a role as a player, and therefore also supported by the local and diplomatic authorities.” In this regard, the Eurolls president stressed “the excellent diplomatic relationship that exists with the ambassador, who knows what a factory is and the dynamics that characterize companies.”Therefore, Railz concluded, “I think there is room to further strengthen the Italy-Mexico bilateral collaboration for which entrepreneurs are playing an important role, investing in know-how and productivity in this very country”.

