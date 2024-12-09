NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 12/9/24- 12/13/24
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Dec. 9-13, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Dec. 9
10:30 a.m. Viewing and funeral for JoAnn Barney Ipson
Location: St. George, Utah
1:30 p.m. Attend permitting panel at Western Governors’ Association (WGA) Winter Meeting
Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Las Vegas
2:45 p.m. Attend housing panel at WGA Winter Meeting
Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Las Vegas
4:00 p.m. Meet with WGA Executive Committee
Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Las Vegas
4:45 p.m. Participate in NPR interview with Steve Inskeep
Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Las Vegas
5:30 p.m. Attend WGA Winter Meeting Reception
Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Las Vegas
7:00 p.m. Speak at WGA Governor’s Dinner Reception
Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Las Vegas
Tuesday, Dec. 10
8:00 a.m. Attend WGA Governor’s Breakfast with first spouses
Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Las Vegas
9:15 a.m. Attend panel on home insurance and wildfires at WGA Winter Meeting
Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Las Vegas
10:15 a.m. Attend conversation with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra
Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Las Vegas
11:00 a.m. Moderate governors’ conversation with Steve Inskeep
Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Las Vegas
12:00 p.m. Deliver WGA Winter Meeting closing remarks
Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Las Vegas
12:45 p.m. Attend NGA Chair’s Initiative Opening Remarks
Location: Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas
1:00 p.m. Attend National Governors Association (NGA) meeting on education with Sal Khan
Location: Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas
2:00 p.m. Attend NGA panel on education innovation
Location: Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas
2:45 p.m. Attend NGA meeting on the future of education
Location: Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas
Wednesday, Dec. 11
10:30 a.m. Meet with Rep. Carl Albrecht
Location: Virtual
11:15 a.m. Meet with Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson
Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City
2:45 p.m. Hold housing strategy staff meeting
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
5:30 p.m. Host holiday gathering with World Trade Center Utah
Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City
Thursday, Dec. 12
9:30 a.m. Speak at Interwest Energy Alliance Board meeting
Location: 95 State Street, Salt Lake City
10:30 a.m. Meet with Chris McCandless
Location: Virtual
11:30 a.m. Attend Legacy Cities Program meeting
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
3:15 p.m. Meet with National Guard Bureau Chief and Adjutant General of the Utah National Guard
Location: Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Salt Lake City
6:00 p.m. Host Governor’s Mansion Artist Series
Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City
Friday, Dec. 13
9:00 a.m. Meet with university presidents
Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City
10:10 a.m. Host discussion on boards and commissions
Location: Virtual
10:30 a.m. Meet with Marvin Dodge on state buildings
Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City
11:15 a.m. Meet with Scott Anderson
Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City
12:00 p.m. Attend monthly update with President Adams and Speaker Schultz
Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City
2:00 p.m. Meet with co-chairs of Governor’s 2025 Inauguration
Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City
6:00 p.m. Host dinner with members of executive protection team
Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City
Saturday, Dec. 14
10:00 a.m. Attend annual Wreaths Across America ceremony
Location: Fort Douglas Post Theatre, Salt Lake City
4:30 p.m. Attend Senator Mitt Romney farewell reception
Location: The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Dec. 9-13, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Dec. 9
8:15 a.m. Pentagon visit
Location: Pentagon, Washington, VA
10:45 a.m. Visit the grave of Seraph Young
Location: Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA
1:00 p.m. Meet with LDS Congressional Staff Association
Location: Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC
Tuesday, Dec. 10
8:00 a.m. Speak at the Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality National Monument
Location: 144 Constitution Ave NE, Washington, DC
10:00 a.m. Host lunch with elected officials
Location: Credit Union House, 403 C St NE, Washington, DC
11:30 a.m. Meet with Congresswoman Celeste Maloy
Location: Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC
4:30 p.m. Attend Martha Hughes Cannon opening reception
Location: Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum, Washington, DC
Wednesday, Dec. 11
6:00 a.m. Meet with Relief Society General President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Camille Johnson
Location: Café du Parc, Washington, DC 20004
7:30 a.m. Capitol Tour
Location: Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC
8:30 a.m. Meet with Congressman Blake Moore
Location: Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC
9:15 a.m. Meet with Senator-elect John Curtis
Location: Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC
10:00 a.m. Attend Martha Hughes Cannon statue unveiling special luncheon
Location: Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC
1:00 p.m. Speak at Martha Hughes Cannon statue unveiling ceremony
Location: U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, Washington, DC
Media Access
4:30 p.m. Attend Martha Hughes Cannon & the Utah-Wales Friendship reception
Location: British Ambassador’s Residence, 3100 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Thursday, Dec. 12
7:00 a.m. Visit National Archives Museum
Location: 700 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC
8:30 a.m. Meet and Greet with RLGA/RSLC Staff
Location: 1201 F St NW, Washington, DC
11:00 a.m. Visit Lucy Burns Museum
Location: 9518 Workhouse Wy, Lorton, VA
Friday, Dec. 13
No public events
Saturday, Dec. 14
4:30 p.m. Attend Senator Mitt Romney farewell reception
Location: The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City
