NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 12/9/24- 12/13/24

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Dec. 9-13, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Dec. 9

10:30 a.m. Viewing and funeral for JoAnn Barney Ipson

Location: St. George, Utah

1:30 p.m. Attend permitting panel at Western Governors’ Association (WGA) Winter Meeting

Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Las Vegas

2:45 p.m. Attend housing panel at WGA Winter Meeting

Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Las Vegas

4:00 p.m. Meet with WGA Executive Committee

Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Las Vegas

4:45 p.m. Participate in NPR interview with Steve Inskeep

Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m. Attend WGA Winter Meeting Reception

Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Las Vegas

7:00 p.m. Speak at WGA Governor’s Dinner Reception

Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Las Vegas

Tuesday, Dec. 10

8:00 a.m. Attend WGA Governor’s Breakfast with first spouses

Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Las Vegas

9:15 a.m. Attend panel on home insurance and wildfires at WGA Winter Meeting

Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Las Vegas

10:15 a.m. Attend conversation with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra

Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Las Vegas

11:00 a.m. Moderate governors’ conversation with Steve Inskeep

Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Las Vegas

12:00 p.m. Deliver WGA Winter Meeting closing remarks

Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Las Vegas

12:45 p.m. Attend NGA Chair’s Initiative Opening Remarks

Location: Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas

1:00 p.m. Attend National Governors Association (NGA) meeting on education with Sal Khan

Location: Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas

2:00 p.m. Attend NGA panel on education innovation

Location: Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas

2:45 p.m. Attend NGA meeting on the future of education

Location: Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas

Wednesday, Dec. 11

10:30 a.m. Meet with Rep. Carl Albrecht

Location: Virtual

11:15 a.m. Meet with Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson

Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City

2:45 p.m. Hold housing strategy staff meeting

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

5:30 p.m. Host holiday gathering with World Trade Center Utah

Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City

Thursday, Dec. 12

9:30 a.m. Speak at Interwest Energy Alliance Board meeting

Location: 95 State Street, Salt Lake City

10:30 a.m. Meet with Chris McCandless

Location: Virtual

11:30 a.m. Attend Legacy Cities Program meeting

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

3:15 p.m. Meet with National Guard Bureau Chief and Adjutant General of the Utah National Guard

Location: Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Salt Lake City

6:00 p.m. Host Governor’s Mansion Artist Series

Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City

Friday, Dec. 13

9:00 a.m. Meet with university presidents

Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City

10:10 a.m. Host discussion on boards and commissions

Location: Virtual

10:30 a.m. Meet with Marvin Dodge on state buildings

Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City

11:15 a.m. Meet with Scott Anderson

Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City

12:00 p.m. Attend monthly update with President Adams and Speaker Schultz

Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City

2:00 p.m. Meet with co-chairs of Governor’s 2025 Inauguration

Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City

6:00 p.m. Host dinner with members of executive protection team

Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City

Saturday, Dec. 14

10:00 a.m. Attend annual Wreaths Across America ceremony

Location: Fort Douglas Post Theatre, Salt Lake City

4:30 p.m. Attend Senator Mitt Romney farewell reception

Location: The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Dec. 9-13, 2024

Monday, Dec. 9

8:15 a.m. Pentagon visit

Location: Pentagon, Washington, VA

10:45 a.m. Visit the grave of Seraph Young

Location: Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA

1:00 p.m. Meet with LDS Congressional Staff Association

Location: Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC

Tuesday, Dec. 10

8:00 a.m. Speak at the Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality National Monument

Location: 144 Constitution Ave NE, Washington, DC

10:00 a.m. Host lunch with elected officials

Location: Credit Union House, 403 C St NE, Washington, DC

11:30 a.m. Meet with Congresswoman Celeste Maloy

Location: Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC

4:30 p.m. Attend Martha Hughes Cannon opening reception

Location: Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum, Washington, DC

Wednesday, Dec. 11

6:00 a.m. Meet with Relief Society General President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Camille Johnson

Location: Café du Parc, Washington, DC 20004

7:30 a.m. Capitol Tour

Location: Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC

8:30 a.m. Meet with Congressman Blake Moore

Location: Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC

9:15 a.m. Meet with Senator-elect John Curtis

Location: Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

10:00 a.m. Attend Martha Hughes Cannon statue unveiling special luncheon

Location: Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

1:00 p.m. Speak at Martha Hughes Cannon statue unveiling ceremony

Location: U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, Washington, DC

Media Access

4:30 p.m. Attend Martha Hughes Cannon & the Utah-Wales Friendship reception

Location: British Ambassador’s Residence, 3100 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC

Thursday, Dec. 12

7:00 a.m. Visit National Archives Museum

Location: 700 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC

8:30 a.m. Meet and Greet with RLGA/RSLC Staff

Location: 1201 F St NW, Washington, DC

11:00 a.m. Visit Lucy Burns Museum

Location: 9518 Workhouse Wy, Lorton, VA

Friday, Dec. 13

No public events

Saturday, Dec. 14

4:30 p.m. Attend Senator Mitt Romney farewell reception

Location: The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City