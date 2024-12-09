AlmaLinux Day Tokyo Returns on December 14, 2024 - Showcasing Enterprise Success and Innovations

AlmaLinux

Registration now open, speaker lineup released

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced the highly anticipated return of AlmaLinux Day Tokyo , now in its second year.Scheduled to take place from 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at Cafe Shiba, SoftBank Corp. headquarters in the Tokyo Port City Takeshiba Office Tower, the full-day event embraces the theme, “AlmaLinux for Enterprise” and aims to feature successful AlmaLinux Enterprise use cases as well as future initiatives. A keynote from members of the Foundation, as well as guest lectures and other sessions are followed by valuable networking opportunities that include opportunities for “lightning talk” presentations by attendees.Registration and full event information is available at https://almalinux.connpass.com/event/330357 Presentations by benny Vasquez, Andrew Lukoshko, and Jonathan Wright from the AlmaLinux OS Foundation will explore:- The evolution of AlmaLinux and its RHEL compatibility- Insights into the advanced build pipeline- The newly launched AlmaLinux Certification Special Interest Group (SIG)Other speakers for this year’s AlmaLinux Day Tokyo include:- Daiki Orihara, SB Intuitions Inc. - "Next-generation digital social infrastructure and generative AI"- Ryota Imamura, DesigNET Inc. - "Successful cases and know-how of OSS utilization realized by AlmaLinux"- Naoki Watanabe, Prime Strategy Co., Ltd. - "Making operations safer and more flexible with AlmaLinux - The challenge of automatic updates for the OS and middleware"- Masazumi Koga, Hewlett-Packard Japan, G.K. - "The author of AlmaLinux 9 Practical Guide' talks about the Arm server frontline"- Yuichi Aoyama, Cybertrust Co., Ltd. - "Cybertrust's AlmaLinux initiatives and contributions - From last year's AlmaLinux Day Tokyo to now"“AlmaLinux is being used in enterprise environments across the world, and we’re excited to highlight just some of that use at AlmaLinux Day Tokyo this year,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. “Gone are the days that businesses assumed Open Source software wasn’t stable or consistent enough for enterprise use.”AlmaLinux Day Tokyo 2024 is made possible by the Japan AlmaLinux Users Group, featuring these member companies:- Cybertrust Japan Co., Ltd.- DesigNET Inc.- FSAS Technologies, Inc.- Hewlett-Packard Japan, LLC- Prime Strategy Co., Ltd.- Sakura Internet Co., Ltd.About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

