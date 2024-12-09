SECURITY TODAY ANNOUNCES 2024 CYBERSECURED AWARDS WINNERS

Today, Security Today, providing in-depth insights for a more secure tomorrow, is pleased to name the winners of its 2024 CyberSecured Awards program.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Security Today , providing in-depth insights for a more secure tomorrow, brought to you by Converge360 , a division of 1105 Media, is pleased to name the winners of its 2024 CyberSecured Awards program.This year, 14 companies are being recognized for their network products and other cybersecurity initiatives that secure our world today."Today, as we stand at the forefront of an ever-evolving digital landscape, we celebrate those who have embraced the latest in cybersecurity innovation, securing not just data but the very infrastructure that powers our world,” said Ralph C. Jensen, editor in chief and publisher of Security Today.“In an age where physical security needs are rapidly changing to meet new threats, these awardees exemplify the courage, vision, and expertise required to protect both our digital and physical realms. Their leadership ensures that as technology advances, our safety and trust in the systems that support us do as well,” Jensen continued.The 2024 award winners are:AI Security, Machine Learning4MP Edge AI PTZ (DC-S6481HRA): IDIS AmericasArtificial Intelligence4MP Edge AI PTZ (DC-S6481HRA): IDIS AmericasAuthenticationToken: TokenCloud Security(TIE) Keepit platform: Keepit; Security Center SaaS: Genetec; and DispersiveCloud: DispersiveData Center SecurityIOLAN SCR Console Server: Perle Systems Inc.Data Loss PreventionKeepit platform: KeepitDisaster Recovery/Business ContinuityKeepit platform: KeepitFirewallsVersa Networks NextGen Firewall (NGFW): Versa NetworksIdentity ManagementOmada Identity Cloud: OmadaIOT/IIOT Security/Critical InfrastructureMedeco XT Traffic Cabinet Lock: ASSA ABLOY Opening SolutionsMSSPsManaged Detection & Response (MDR): ThriveNetwork SecurityDispersiveCloud: DispersiveNetwork Surveillance Camera(TIE) FLEXIDOME 8100i: Bosch Security and Safety Systems; Hanwha Vision 4CH AI Multi-sensor Camera with WAVE VMS Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson™ Platform: Hanwha Vision America; and AXIS Q1809-LE Bullet Camera: Axis Communications, Inc.Policy ManagementTufin Orchestration Platform R24-2: TufinInformation on the 2025 CyberSecured Awards will be available on www.securitytoday.com next year.For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, Vice President of Client Services & Operations, at mbastionell@1105media.com.###About Converge360For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.About Security TodaySecurity Today features news, insights, trends and product information in the security industry for security suppliers, end users and IT decision-makers. It is the only integrated magazine reaching the entire security market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.