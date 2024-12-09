SECURITY TODAY ANNOUNCES 2024 CYBERSECURED AWARDS WINNERS
Today, Security Today, providing in-depth insights for a more secure tomorrow, is pleased to name the winners of its 2024 CyberSecured Awards program.WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Security Today, providing in-depth insights for a more secure tomorrow, brought to you by Converge360, a division of 1105 Media, is pleased to name the winners of its 2024 CyberSecured Awards program.
This year, 14 companies are being recognized for their network products and other cybersecurity initiatives that secure our world today.
"Today, as we stand at the forefront of an ever-evolving digital landscape, we celebrate those who have embraced the latest in cybersecurity innovation, securing not just data but the very infrastructure that powers our world,” said Ralph C. Jensen, editor in chief and publisher of Security Today.
“In an age where physical security needs are rapidly changing to meet new threats, these awardees exemplify the courage, vision, and expertise required to protect both our digital and physical realms. Their leadership ensures that as technology advances, our safety and trust in the systems that support us do as well,” Jensen continued.
The 2024 award winners are:
AI Security, Machine Learning
4MP Edge AI PTZ (DC-S6481HRA): IDIS Americas
Artificial Intelligence
4MP Edge AI PTZ (DC-S6481HRA): IDIS Americas
Authentication
Token: Token
Cloud Security
(TIE) Keepit platform: Keepit; Security Center SaaS: Genetec; and DispersiveCloud: Dispersive
Data Center Security
IOLAN SCR Console Server: Perle Systems Inc.
Data Loss Prevention
Keepit platform: Keepit
Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity
Keepit platform: Keepit
Firewalls
Versa Networks NextGen Firewall (NGFW): Versa Networks
Identity Management
Omada Identity Cloud: Omada
IOT/IIOT Security/Critical Infrastructure
Medeco XT Traffic Cabinet Lock: ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions
MSSPs
Managed Detection & Response (MDR): Thrive
Network Security
DispersiveCloud: Dispersive
Network Surveillance Camera
(TIE) FLEXIDOME 8100i: Bosch Security and Safety Systems; Hanwha Vision 4CH AI Multi-sensor Camera with WAVE VMS Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson™ Platform: Hanwha Vision America; and AXIS Q1809-LE Bullet Camera: Axis Communications, Inc.
Policy Management
Tufin Orchestration Platform R24-2: Tufin
Information on the 2025 CyberSecured Awards will be available on www.securitytoday.com next year.
