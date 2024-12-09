Caring For Others to Distribute Shoes to Every Student at Long Middle School and Humphries Elementary School

Caring For Others, Inc. Logo

Nonprofit’s annual No Bare Soles events seek to eradicate the community’s clothing insecurity

Our goal is to allow every person to walk with dignity, especially children. A new pair of shoes instills confidence and manifests itself in a myriad of ways.” — Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caring For Others , a 501c3 with a mission to eradicate poverty, is proud to host its annual No Bare Soles shoe distribution on Thursday, Dec. 12 and Friday, Dec. 13 starting at 9:15 a.m. at Caring For Others Headquarters (3537 Browns Mill Rd SE #2) for Crawford W. Long Middle School and Humphries Elementary School students. The annual program of distributing brand new shoes to those in need was created more than a decade ago to combat the clothing insecurity epidemic plaguing the community.No Bare Soles furthers the nonprofit’s Worldwide Tour to eradicate poverty by providing food and clothing to families facing economic hardships. The nonprofit aims to continue supporting some of the nation’s greatest poverty-stricken cities in Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, and Washington D.C. and overseas in the Caribbean, Guyana, Nigeria, Uganda, and South Africa by conducting a series of on-site distributions throughout the next year as announced in October.“Our goal is to allow every person to walk with dignity, especially children. A new pair of shoes instills confidence and manifests itself in a myriad of ways,” said Caring For Others Founder & CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley. “We are honored to continue our work supporting our local community and aim to extend this work globally in support of our Worldwide Tour.”Caring For Others is committed to giving those in need a chance to live with dignity by restoring hope and providing the tools and resources required to break the cycle of poverty and, ultimately, sustain an overall improved quality of life. From its humble beginnings 26 years ago, Caring For Others has launched numerous programs including food and clothing distributions like No Bare Soles, Comfort & Care, and Christmas in September and other programs like 1st Impression, All Hands Disaster Relief with Convoy of Care, Feeding Atlanta, CareLoft, Think Tank, International Poverty Forum, and the ERS Scholarship Fund. Additionally, the nonprofit has expanded internationally into Antigua, Belize, Guyana, Guatemala, and the Philippines with microeconomic community empowerment loans, as well as much-needed household goods and clothing.To learn more or support Caring For Others through volunteering or donating please visit www.Caring4Others.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.