Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Lincoln University of Pennsylvania

Celebrating the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: Fellowship, Inspiration, and Community

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Monday, January 20, 2025, the MLKCommUNITYT of Greater Kennett Area will present a day of reflection, inspiration, and community honoring the life and legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Lincoln University of Pennsylvania. This commemorative event brings together a diverse audience of public officials, clergy, students, and community members from Southern Chester County and beyond.The 2025 theme, "We STILL Have a Dream!" reminds of Dr. King’s enduring vision and calls us to action in creating a "Beloved Community."Schedule of EventsAnnual Fellowship Brunch: The day will begin with our Annual Fellowship Brunch, where attendees can reconnect with old friends and meet new ones over a sumptuous meal. The program will include choir performances inspired by the civil rights movement, poignant readings from Dr. King’s sermons and letters, and a keynote address by distinguished historian Dr. Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham.Dr. Higginbotham, a tenured professor at Harvard University, has devoted her career to African American history and religion and currently serves as National President of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. Her insights promise to inspire and enlighten attendees about the continuing relevance of Dr. King’s message. Volunteer Fair and Exhibitions: Following the brunch, guests are invited to the "Be A King" Volunteer Fair, where community and nonprofit organizations will showcase opportunities to serve and uplift others in the area. Tours of Lincoln University’s historic campus, exhibitions, and vendors will also be available.Additional Weekend EventsSaturday, January 18, 2025: Change for Change Drive: Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM. Community members can donate loose change or dollars to help feed the hungry in our area.Sunday, January 19, 2025:• Free Film & Discussion: Kennett Library, 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM. Explore the civil rights movement through film and dialogue.• MLK Eve Worship Service: Episcopal Church of the Advent, 7:00 PM. Join the Kennett Community Choir, directed by Leon Spencer and Joan Holliday, for a moving evening of worship and music.Tickets and Registration"Early Bird" discount tickets for the Fellowship Brunch are now available. Don’t miss this chance to participate in a most inspiring event that honors Dr. King’s legacy and fosters community.Tickets: MLK Day Fellowship Brunch and ObservanceFor more information about this year’s events, visit www. mlkcommunity .org. Continue Dr. King’s dream of equality, justice, and service to humanity by coming to this meaningful celebration for all!

