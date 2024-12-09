B2i Digital Selected as Marketing Partner for 13th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Event

The 13th Annual Deer Valley Event brings together executives and investors for four days of strategic meetings and networking, December 11–14, 2024, in Utah.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital , Inc. has been selected as the Marketing Partner for the 13th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Event , an exclusive four-day conference connecting executives from 47 public companies with institutional investors. The event will be held December 11-14, 2024, at the Montage Deer Valley resort in Utah.This distinctive mountain retreat combines focused business meetings with unique networking opportunities in an intimate setting. The event features 40-minute one-on-one and small group meetings between company management and investors, allowing for extensive interaction and in-depth discussions.The conference agenda includes an economics discussion, "Outlook 2025," with Michael Darda, ROTH's Chief Economist and Market Strategist, and a special AI Panel featuring ROTH Research Analysts Richard Baldry and Rohit Kulkarni. Beyond the formal sessions, attendees can participate in various activities, including spin classes, group yoga, and optional ski outings, followed by après ski gatherings and group dinners in Park City.As the Marketing Partner, B2i Digital will create digital profiles of the participating companies at https://b2idigital.com/roth-13th-annual-deer-valley-event . These profiles will provide company overviews to the B2i Digital community of over 1,100,000 investors."The Deer Valley Event represents a unique approach to investor engagement, combining meaningful business discussions with relationship-building opportunities in a spectacular setting," said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. "Our platform will help showcase these diverse growth companies, spanning sectors from technology and consumer products to industrial solutions and digital infrastructure."B2i Digital's collaboration with the ROTH Deer Valley Event aligns with its mission to leverage both digital marketing and premier in-person industry events to connect growth companies with sophisticated investors.This is an invite-only event, and registration is subject to ROTH approval.Interested participants can review details at Registration requests can be submitted atConfirmed Company List As of 12/9/24:A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK)Aeries Technology, Inc. (AERT)Applied Digital Corp. (APLD)Arq, Inc. (ARQ)AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE)AZZ Inc. (AZZ)biote Corp. (BTMD)Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD)Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN)Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN)Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE)Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH)ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)Cricut, Inc. (CRCT)Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK)Franklin Covey Co. (FC)GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (GENK)Genasys Inc. (GNSS)GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT)Gloo (PRIVATE)Iradimed Corp. (IRMD)Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS)Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS)Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF)Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE)Lightwave Logic (LWLG)Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA)Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN)OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS)Perfect Moment Ltd. (PMNT)Prenetics Global Limited (PRE)Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL)Redwire Corporation (RDW)Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV)Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (REPX)Riot Platforms (RIOT)Sow Good Inc. (SOWG)Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH)Synergy CHC Corp. (SNYR)TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)The Joint Corp. (JYNT)The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX)TSS, Inc. (TSSI)Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) - Virtual OnlyXponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF)Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of ROTH and does not represent ROTH in any capacity. Content posted on B2i Digital's website was provided and approved by respective companies or available in the public domain.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies and investor conferences to share a company's story with retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital.com, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to support their online and offline investor engagement efforts. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer and an investment banker at Maxim Group, LLC. David was also one of the founders of Maxim's investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout ROTH Capital Partners, LLCROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com Investor Contact:ROTHIsabel Mattson-PainManaging Director, Chief Marketing Officerimattson-pain@roth.com

