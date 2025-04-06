B2i Digital Named Marketing Partner for Centri Capital Conference

The Centri Capital Conference offers an unparalleled forum for high-growth companies and forward-thinking investors to connect, share insights, and explore new opportunities in today's evolving capital markets

B2i Digital to Amplify Emerging Growth Innovators Ahead of April 22, 2025 Event at Nasdaq in New York City

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital, Inc ., a leader in digital marketing and investor engagement, is proud to serve as the Marketing Partner for the upcoming Centri Capital Conference, taking place on April 22, 2025, at Nasdaq in New York City.Bringing together hundreds of institutional and retail investors, industry leaders, and executives from more than 50 presenting companies, the Centri Capital Conference is a premier platform showcasing emerging growth companies across technology, life sciences, healthcare, and more. The event will feature company presentations, targeted investor meetings, and dynamic industry panels focused on critical market trends and investment strategies.As the Marketing Partner of the Centri Capital Conference, B2i Digital is responsible for increasing visibility, engagement, and investor awareness for participating companies. B2i Digital's multi-channel strategy will expand investor reach through targeted digital campaigns, and leverage B2i Digital's investor-focused marketing platform. The platform includes 100K+ email subscribers and 11 social media channels with over 1.2 million avid followers."Our mission at B2i Digital is to connect innovative companies with the right investors," said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. "Through our Featured Conferences program , we ensure that participating companies gain meaningful exposure before, during, and after the event. We also recognize the immense value that supporting sponsors bring to an investor conference. Their involvement and insights add an extra dimension to the event experience.""The Centri Capital Conference offers an unparalleled forum for high-growth companies and forward-thinking investors to connect, share insights, and explore new opportunities in today's evolving capital markets," said Michael Aiello, CEO & Managing Partner of Centri Consulting. "We're pleased to welcome presenting companies and key stakeholders to Nasdaq and create a high-impact experience for all attendees."The Centri Capital Conference will feature industry-leading panel discussions, including:• IPO Market: Trends, Pathway to Success and Lessons Learned• Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Dynamics: Shaping the Future of Capital Markets• Cutting Through the Hype: How Can Growth-Stage Investors & Company CEOs Make the Most of AI• Market Disruptors: Capital Strategies for Innovative Companies• Investment Trends: Venture Capital and Private Credit• Global Dynamics: Navigating Economic and Regulatory ShiftsConfirmed speakers include executives from Cantor Fitzgerald, Nasdaq, ICR, Davis Polk, Grayscale Investments, Bulletpoint Network, UBS and EisnerAmper alongside presenting company leaders and institutional investors.The Centri Capital Conference is an invite-only event. Investors, executives, and industry professionals interested in attending or learning more can visit https://b2idigital.com/featured-conferences and https://centriconsulting.com/capital-conference/ For more information about B2i Digital's investor marketing solutions, visit https://b2idigital.com About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies to tell a company's story to retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital.com, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to bring the most relevant investors to each company based on its sector, stage in its capital markets evolution, and overall company story. The company was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer for Maxim Group LLC and its investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout Centri Business Consulting, LLCCentri Business Consulting provides its clients with the highest quality advisory consulting services by being reliable and responsive to their needs. Centri provides companies with the expertise they need to meet their reporting demands. Centri specializes in financial reporting, internal controls, technical accounting research, valuation, mergers & acquisitions, and tax, CFO and HR advisory services for companies of various sizes and industries. From complex technical accounting transactions to monthly financial reporting, our professionals can offer any organization the specialized expertise and multi-layered skill sets, to ensure the project is completed promptly and accurately.Centri Business Consulting, LLC Contact:capitalconference@centriconsulting.com855.CEN.TRI1

