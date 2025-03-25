OceanPal Inc. Partners With B2i Digital as a Featured Company to Expand Investor Awareness

“Our partnership with B2i Digital reflects our commitment to improve engagement with the investor community,” said Robert Perri, CEO of OceanPal. As of February 2025, OceanPal’s fleet includes three Panamax dry bulk vessels and one MR2 tanker vessel, providing flexible, high-quality transport solutions for dry and liquid cargoes

B2i Digital to Highlight OceanPal’s Global Shipping Platform and Debt-Free Balance Sheet as part of the B2i Digital Featured Companies Program

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)

OceanPal Inc. is a well-positioned company operating in an essential industry that underpins global trade and commerce. We are proud to feature OceanPal on our platform.” — David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital is pleased to announce that OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) , a global provider of shipping transportation services, has been named a B2i Digital Featured Company . Through this partnership, B2i Digital will help expand OceanPal’s investor engagement, highlighting its debt-free financial position, and focus on operational excellence in the global shipping industry.“OceanPal Inc. is a well-positioned company operating in an essential industry that underpins global trade and commerce,” said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. “Their diverse fleet, experienced management team, and disciplined financial approach create a compelling story for investors seeking exposure to shipping and transportation. We are proud to feature OceanPal on our platform and introduce their story to a broader investor base.”“Our partnership with B2i Digital reflects our commitment to improve engagement with the investor community,” said Robert Perri, CEO of OceanPal. “As a company with a seasoned management team and no bank debt, we are focused on creating value for shareholders and operating efficiently in a dynamic global market.”As of February 2025, OceanPal’s fleet includes three Panamax dry bulk vessels and one MR2 tanker vessel, providing flexible, high-quality transport solutions for dry and liquid cargoes. The Company strategically focuses on short- to medium-term time charters and spot charters to optimize revenue and maintain operational agility.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies and investor conferences to share a company’s story with retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital.com, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to support their online and offline investor engagement efforts. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer and an investment banker at Maxim Group, LLC. David was also one of the founders of Maxim’s investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout OceanPal, Inc.OceanPal, Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) is a global provider of shipping transportation services, specializing in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels and product tankers. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation of bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grain, as well as refined petroleum products. OceanPal’s fleet is primarily employed on time charter trips with short to medium duration and spot charters, with a strategic focus on maximizing long-term shareholder value.OceanPal, Inc. Investor Contact Information:Edward Nebbenebb@optonline.netComm-Counsellors, LLC203.972.8350

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.