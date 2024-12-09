Revinylize Recycling Collaborative Brings Recycling, Sustainability and Hope to Louisville, KY

PEPA's Revinylize Recycling Collaborative in Louisville launched with a game-changer – collaborating with numerous organizations and stakeholders to re-side a local non-profit’s vinyl-clad home with new, durable, sustainable materials.

Revinylize Expands to Louisville with an Uplifting Recycling Story: Residing a Local Mission’s Home

We are so excited for this house to be blessed with new siding from Revinylize. It lifts up the prestige and visibility of our home in this neighborhood.” — Bethany Kaestner, Director of Housing, The New Leaf Clinic

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A story of transformation and hope has emerged in Louisville, KY. The Revinylize Recycling Collaborative, the Polymeric Exterior Products Association’s (PEPA) expanding national recycling program, recently partnered with numerous organizations with an innovative idea for a greener, stronger community – identify a home clad with vinyl siding that had reached its end of useful life and was ready for residing.

A bonus: the project, aimed to demonstrate how Revinylize makes it easy to recycle vinyl building products, transformed an area nonprofit’s recovery home using sustainable vinyl siding.

Revinylize is revolutionizing the recycling of vinyl siding and other rigid vinyl building products by creating an innovative one-stop solution for home builders, remodelers and consumers.

This groundbreaking initiative reclaims post-consumer materials from landfills and recycles them into beautiful, new products. The benefits are far-reaching, offering environmental sustainability, cost savings, durability, opportunities for new business development and innovative new products made from recycled vinyl.

Matt Dobson, Vice President, PEPA, explained that the Louisville project exemplifies the collaborative’s commitment to reclaim, recycle and repeat. “Louisville is setting the stage for other locations across North America to embrace sustainable growth through innovative recycling solutions,” Dobson said.

A Mission of “Rebirth” and a Community Joining Together

The New Leaf Clinic, a nonprofit that provides transitional housing for individuals in recovery, was the focal point of the recent initiative. The project removed thousands of pounds of old vinyl siding from one of the clinic’s homes in Louisville, recycling it for use in new materials, and installed fresh, eco-friendly siding donated by Revinylize partners Westlake Royal Building Products and Mueller Distributors.

The effort elevated the home’s exterior and symbolized the recovery journey of its residents, emphasizing the power of community and innovation. Project highlights include:

• 2,000-3,000 pounds of vinyl siding were diverted from landfills and recycled.

• New siding has extended the home’s lifespan while reducing its environmental impact.

• The project saved time and costs while inspiring other community organizations.

Bethany Kaestner, Director of Housing at The New Leaf Clinic, noted that her organization offers a mental health and substance abuse treatment program and provides secure housing during its clients’ recovery, a critical component of its mission. “We are so excited for this house to be blessed with new siding from Revinylize,” Kaestner said. “It lifts up the prestige and visibility of our home in this neighborhood. Recovery is all about re-birth, and so is Revinylize, so it’s wonderful for us to be a part of their work.”

Beyond the home’s physical transformation, the initiative symbolizes a sustainable path forward for Louisville. Representatives from the City of Louisville’s Waste Management District expressed interest in scaling this model citywide, while Hand in Hand, a neighboring nonprofit, shared their enthusiasm for future partnerships. “It’s not just about recycling materials; it’s about renewing hope,” said Maura Cautilli, Executive Director of Hand in Hand. “This project shows what’s possible when we work together to uplift our community.”

Reinylize – Join the Movement

Following a pilot project, Revinylize officially launched in 2023 in partnership with PEPA, the Vinyl Institute (who made a generous grant to help fund the collaborative), the PVC Pipe Association and the Plastic Pipe and Fittings Association. Initial verification came from three top North American rigid vinyl recyclers: JP Industrial, Return Polymers and Viking Recycling. Their efforts were bolstered by collection site expansions, including C&D diversion points at Michael Brothers in Pittsburgh and Richard S. Burns & Company in Philadelphia.

Revinylize aims to recycle 5 million pounds of post-consumer rigid vinyl during 2025. As of August 2023, the collaborative had recycled half a million pounds. With partnerships and expanding operations into Louisville, Nashville and the Northeast, Revinylize aims to ensure that every project makes a meaningful difference. For more information, visit www.revinylizenow.org.

About PEPA

The Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA) is the trade association representing the wide range of polymeric exterior products used to build resilient, beautiful homes across North America. Our goal is to create more relevance, value and impact for our products for all those in the value chain. By uniting members across our category, we aimto promote the benefits of polymeric products to the homebuilding industry and drive a more significant impact than ever before.

