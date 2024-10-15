Revinylize Recycling Collaborative Data Shows 300+ Million Lbs. of Post-Consumer Vinyl Siding Ready to Recycle Annually

This is what Revinylize is all about. It’s a one-stop solution for home builders and remodelers to connect with collection sites, recyclers and manufacturers to transform waste into treasure.” — Matt Dobson, Vice President, PEPA

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Revinylize Recycling Collaborative™ estimates that over 300 million pounds of post-consumer vinyl siding is ready for recycling each year, according to recent data from the Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA), Home Innovation Research Labs and the U.S. Census Bureau. This data, featured along with additional insights here, includes:

New construction: 40 million pounds of recyclable vinyl, including:

o 30 million pounds from 250,000 single-family homes

o 10 million pounds from 100,000 multi-family homes

Home remodeling: 262 million pounds of recyclable vinyl, including:

o 112 million pounds from 900,000 remodeled homes

o 150 million pounds from 100,000 vinyl siding tear-offs

Revinylize is a recycling initiative comprised of dedicated installers, recyclers, collection sites and other advocates, in partnership with PEPA and verified by GreenCircle Certified. The program is revolutionizing the recycling of vinyl siding and other rigid vinyl building products by creating an innovative one-stop solution for home builders, remodelers and consumers. This groundbreaking initiative aims to turn "scrap" into valuable, renewable and durable building materials, all while reducing the carbon footprint of construction projects.

“This is what Revinylize is all about,” said Matt Dobson, Vice President of PEPA. “It’s a one-stop solution for home builders and remodelers to connect with collection sites, recyclers and manufacturers to transform waste into treasure.”

The benefits of Revinylize are immediate and far-reaching, offering cost savings, opportunities for new business development and the creation of innovative new products made from recycled vinyl. At the same time, it promotes environmental sustainability by reducing carbon emissions. Dobson noted that, “One simple step – joining Revinylize – can open the door to a greener future.”

A Pilot Success and Ambitious Goals

Following a two-year pilot project, Revinylize officially launched in December 2023 in partnership with PEPA, the Vinyl Institute (who made a generous grant to help fund the collaborative), the PVC Pipe Association and the Plastic Pipe and Fittings Association (PPFA). Initial verification came from three top North American rigid vinyl recyclers: JP Industrial, Return Polymers and Viking Recycling. Their efforts were bolstered by collection site expansions, including C&D diversion points at Michael Brothers in Pittsburgh and Richard S. Burns & Company in Philadelphia.

The recycling program’s initial target is to recycle 5 million pounds of post-consumer rigid vinyl by the end of 2025, and as of August 2023, Revinylize recycled half a million pounds. With formalized partnerships and expanding operations into Louisville, KY, Nashville, TN and the Northeast, the collaborative is confident it can quadruple these numbers by the end of 2024.

Targeting remodelers, who handle the largest volumes of post-consumer vinyl, is a key focus of the initiative. “We want to connect remodelers with GreenCircle Certified recyclers through Revinylize, who are willing to pay for these large quantities of post-consumer vinyl,” Dobson said.

Join the Movement

Since the official launch of Revinylize last year, the journey toward a more sustainable future is well underway. Builders, remodelers and other industry players are invited to take the next step by joining the collaborative effort to recycle post-consumer rigid vinyl products and contribute to a healthier planet.

For more information about Revinylize and how it can benefit your business and local community, visit www.revinylizenow.org or contact Matt Dobson.

About the Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA)

The Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA) is the trade association representing the wide range of polymeric exterior building and home improvement products used to build resilient, beautiful home exteriors on and around homes across North America. Our goal is to create more relevance, value and impact for our products for all those in the value chain. By uniting members across our category, we aim to promote the benefits of polymeric products to the homebuilding industry and drive a more significant impact than ever before.

