Reel Cinemas Dubai Mall Embraces Accessibility, Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation from IBCCES

Earning the Certified Autism Center™ recognition advances Dubai's DET-led initiative to become the first Certified Autism Destination™ in the Eastern Hemisphere

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) is proud to announce Reel Cinemas Dubai Mall as the seventh EMAAR Entertainment location to receive the Certified Autism Center™ designation. IBCCES awards this designation to organizations who have undergone comprehensive, specialized training to better understand and welcome autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.

Achieving the Certified Autism Center™ recognition is another significant step forward in Dubai’s initiative led by the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to establish Dubai as the first Certified Autism Destination™ in the Eastern Hemisphere, a designation awarded to communities that have a multitude of trained and certified accommodations, entertainment, and recreational options.

Reel Cinemas Dubai Mall is the seventh location managed by Emaar Entertainment to receive this designation. Previously certified locations are Adventure Park, Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, Dubai Ice Rink, Kidzania Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and PlayDXB.

We are incredibly proud that Reel Cinemas Dubai Mall has earned the Certified Autism Center™ designation by IBCCES. This designation expands upon the success of the first six Emaar Entertainment locations, which have achieved the same recognition. From the very beginning, we knew this was just the first step, and we are committed to being champions of creating inclusive and accessible experiences for all guests, regardless of abilities.” An official Emaar Spokesperson said. “

Reel Cinemas is a premier entertainment provider managed by Emaar Entertainment that offers a luxurious and immersive cinematic experience at three prominent locations: Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, and Spring Souk. Featuring seven immersive cinema experiences, including Dolby Cinema, Platinum Suite, MX4D, Screen X, Reel Junior, Reel Dine In, and Reel Standard, Reel Cinemas is a prime destination for movie enthusiasts and casual movie-goers alike.

To earn the designation, Reel Cinemas Dubai Mall staff underwent rigorous training focused on autism and sensory awareness designed to provide the team with the knowledge and understanding necessary to welcome autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and their families. Additionally, IBCCES conducted comprehensive facility audits to develop sensory guides, which are easy-to-read visual tools that provide information about potential sensory input of common guest areas (such as sound, lighting, and smell), that help guests with sensory sensitivities prepare for and better navigate new environments.

Understanding the diverse needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive guests, Reel Cinemas Dubai Mall has transformed its Reel Junior cinema space to create a calming atmosphere by slightly dimming the lighting to reduce sensory overload. Complementing this, the availability of flexible seating empowers individuals to select seats that precisely meet their needs and preferences. The cinema also lowers film volume at designated times to comfortable levels for those with sensory sensitivities. These thoughtful adjustments ensure a cinema experience that is welcoming, inclusive, and enjoyable for all.

“Emaar Entertainment has been a firm champion of accessibility since we first began this journey, and we are honored to see them bring awareness to this space of entertainment,” expresses Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES. "This ongoing collaboration and partnership with Emaar Entertainment has been a significant demonstration of their commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, continuing as one of the driving forces behind Dubai's wider initiative to welcome every individual."

IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. More families and individuals are seeking out attractions that have completed a certification program through an accredited source. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts, autistic self-advocates, and other resources, as well as long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Reel Cinemas

Reel Cinemas, managed by Emaar Entertainment LLC, is a prominent entertainment provider boasting the world's most luxurious cinema and one of the largest cineplexes in the UAE. Located in Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, and Spring Souk.

Reel Cinemas offers 7 unique experiences, including Dolby Cinema, Platinum Suites, MX4D, Screen X, Reel Junior, Reel Dine In, and Reel Standard, all featuring cutting-edge laser projection and Atmos immersive sound. In 2023, Reel Cinemas achieved international expansion with its inaugural cinema in KSA, and in 2024, it opened in Bahrain Marasi Galleria.



