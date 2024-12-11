Outreach, Avaamo’s Outbound Communications Suite offers new personalization and proactive engagement capabilities

Transforming customer interactions through advanced data integration and intelligent use of Generative AI.

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avaamo , a global leader in Contact Center AI solutions, today announced groundbreaking enhancements to Avaamo Outreach ™, its Outbound Communications Suite leveraging generative AI to transform how organizations communicate with and understand their customers.The latest release enables enterprises to initiate proactive outbound communications for real-time service updates, promotional offers, product usage tips, and appointment reminders at just the right moments. Instead of standard one-way reminders, customers can engage directly in a two-way conversations with these notifications—even before customers need to initiate contact.Key capabilities enhancements in this release include:• Dynamically updated customer profiles from previous interactions.• Create hyper-personalized messages for target segments using generative AI.• Campaign performance dashboards with detailed analytics."Using Generative AI technology to personalize proactive communications is a win-win," said Sriram Chakravarthy, CTO & Co-founder of Avaamo. "We're helping organizations maintain complex customer relationships, while optimizing highly efficient outbound communications execution."Already trusted by major brands like Duke Health, Siemens, Penske, VW, and UCHealth, Avaamo Outreach continues to be recognized as a leader in Conversational Ai driven Outbound Communications. Avaamo Outreach is available in multiple global regions, including the US, Canada, Europe, Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit avaamo.ai/outreachAbout AvaamoAvaamo is an advanced multimodal generative AI platform empowering global enterprises to automate and deliver outstanding self-service experiences. Our patented AI technology spans voice transcription, natural language understanding, and generative AI, revolutionizing call center automation. Avaamo supports self-service interactions across HR, IT service desks, and customer service for leading global companies. Facilitating over 2 billion interactions annually in 114 languages, Avaamo seamlessly integrates with 200+ common enterprise applications. Visit avaamo.ai to witness how Avaamo is shaping the future of generative AI-enabled conversational enterprises. Join us on the forefront of innovation!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.