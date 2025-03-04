Avaamo launches AI Agents: Digital Workers powering the next evolution of the enterprise

Meet the next evolution of your workforce

Avaamo's breakthrough platform creates AI workers that deliver multilingual, 24/7 service with human-like intelligence – transforming enterprise productivity.

By turning labor into software, we're enabling organizations to scale operations exponentially while maintaining the human-like intelligence that customers expect.” — Ram Menon, CEO & Co-founder, Avaamo.

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avaamo announced the launch of Avaamo Agents, a groundbreaking set of digital workers designed to augment the workforce. Avaamo Agents is a group of trusted autonomous AI agents with powerful new capabilities that take advantage of advances in Agentic reasoning and combine Avaamo's experience in automating complex enterprise workflows, security, and compliance to deliver a new kind of digital worker. These agents will help companies scale their workforce exponentially with human-like intelligence 24/7.Announcing Avaamo Healthcare Agents Avaamo's deep experience in healthcare led to the launch of Healthcare Agents in this first release. In an industry where privacy, provider availability, and care delivery are taking center stage, this digital workforce will assist provider organizations in enhancing care delivery and improving the patient experience.Healthcare agents include:AvaA care scheduling companion who helps you find doctors, instantly schedule appointments, and handle insurance verification, speaking naturally in the language of your choice.AaronAaron processes payments, explains medical bills, helps set up payment plans, and ensures you understand all costs and payment options.AmberAmber demystifies health coverage by explaining benefits and costs in simple terms, helping to minimize out-of-pocket expenses.AlexAlex securely gets you access to your lab reports, sends timely notifications, and breaks down medical terms into plain language.Visit Avaamo's website to learn more about Avaamo's Healthcare Agents ( https://avaamo.ai/healthcare-agents ).The New Digital workforceBy turning labor into software, these new autonomous agents enable customers to deliver business value today and develop an AI-based competitive edge. Many more agents will be created in the coming year to provide customers with the competitive advantage needed to future-proof organizations."Avaamo Agents represents a fundamental shift in how enterprises approach their workforce," said Ram Menon, CEO & Co-founder of Avaamo. "By turning labor into software, we're enabling organizations to scale operations exponentially while maintaining the human-like intelligence that customers expect. Our Healthcare Agents are just the beginning of what will become a comprehensive digital workforce spanning multiple industries and use cases."The Avaamo Agentic Platformhe Avaamo Agentic platform has been engineered from the ground up to power the next generation of AI agents capable of reasoning, planning, and autonomously executing user goals while rigorously adhering to enterprise workflow rules and compliance guardrails. Distinctive capabilities—including "No Hallucinations," "Multi-Agent Orchestration," and "Consistent Reasoning"—address the critical challenges of deploying AI agents in rigorous, high-scale, and regulated enterprises.Accelerate Time-to-ValueOut-of-the-box agents with prebuilt skills and on-demand customization capabilities free companies from the constraints of tools and the trial-and-error process of building agents, which often leads to delays in realizing value. Avaamo Agents are ready to deploy in weeks rather than months.Security and ComplianceThe Agentic AI platform maintains Avaamo's well-known standards of data security and regulatory compliance, featuring advanced encryption, secure data handling, and stringent access controls to protect sensitive information.AvailabilityAvaamo Healthcare Agents is available immediately for providers looking to transform their patient experience. Contact us for more information.About AvaamoAvaamo is an advanced multimodal Agentic AI platform empowering global enterprises to automate and deliver outstanding self-service experiences. Our patented AI technology spans voice transcription, natural language understanding, generative AI, and call center automation. Avaamo supports self-service interactions across Healthcare, HR, IT, and customer service for leading global companies. Facilitating over 2 billion interactions annually in 114 languages, Avaamo seamlessly integrates with 200+ common enterprise applications. Visit avaamo.ai to witness how Avaamo is shaping the future of Agentic-enabled enterprise. Join us at the forefront of innovation!

