University Health Texas And Avaamo Announce Technology Contract To Provide Better Patient Experience With AI

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- University Health and Avaamo , a leader in the Agentic AI space, have established a contract to deliver a next-generation AI-powered Patient Experience (PX). This collaboration will streamline healthcare operations while improving patient care and reducing administrative burden on medical staff.The agreement introduces an AI-powered self-service platform that augments traditional communication between patients and healthcare providers. Patients can now instantly access crucial services online, including appointment scheduling and medical information."We are extremely excited to be selected by University Health, Texas as an AI technology provider to power the next generation patient experience with Avaamo. We are excited to draw on our extensive experience of AI automation across the spectrum of patient needs, along with the accompanying integration to healthcare systems, like Epic’s EHR, to simultaneously improve patient access and reduce administrative workload for healthcare providers," said Ram Menon, CEO of Avaamo.“We continue to look for ways to enhance our patient experience, and we feel that Avaamo with their AI technology will help us do that,” University Health COO Bill Phillips said.ABOUT UNIVERSITY HEALTHUniversity Health is the only locally owned health system in San Antonio. For more than 100 years, University Health has been here to heal, improve health, train the next generation of medical professionals and ensure the people of San Antonio, Bexar County and South Texas have access to primary and advanced specialty care close to home. Specialized services include the region’s only Level I trauma center for both adults and children, and maternal and neonatal intensive care centers designated at the highest levels by the State of Texas. As the region’s only academic health system, University Health is a hub of innovation and discovery, committed to delivering patient-centered, culturally competent, high-quality and compassionate care, based on a strong foundation of outcomes‐based research and innovative teaching. Learn more at UniversityHealth.com. Follow us on X and Facebook.ABOUT AVAAMOAvaamo is an advanced multimodal generative AI platform empowering global enterprises to automate and deliver outstanding self-service experiences. Our patented AI technology spans voice transcription, natural language understanding, and generative AI, revolutionizing call center automation. Avaamo supports self-service interactions across Healthcare, HR, IT service desks, and customer service for leading global companies and providers. Facilitating over 2 billion interactions annually in 114 languages, Avaamo seamlessly integrates with 200+ common enterprise applications. Visit avaamo.ai to witness how Avaamo is shaping the future of generative AI-enabled conversational enterprises.

