Avaamo Announces Technology Partnership with Sentara Health To Provide Better Patient Experience With AI

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avaamo , a leader in the Agentic AI space, has established a strategic partnership with Sentara Health , a Virginia-based not-for-profit integrated healthcare delivery network to provide a next-generation AI-powered Patient Experience (PX). This collaboration will streamline healthcare operations while improving patient care and reducing administrative burden on medical staff.The partnership introduces an AI-powered self-service platform that eliminates traditional communication barriers between patients and healthcare providers. Patients will be able to instantly access crucial services online, including appointment scheduling and medical information, without the delays associated with phone calls or messaging systems.“We are extremely excited to be selected by Sentara as the AI technology partner to power the next generation patient experience with Avaamo. We are excited to draw on our extensive experience of AI automation across the spectrum of patient needs, along with the accompanying integration to healthcare systems, like Epic’s EHR, to simultaneously improve patient access and reduce administrative workload for healthcare providers.” said Ram Menon, CEO of Avaamo.“We decided to partner with Avaamo to use AI to advance our mission to improve patient engagement and care delivery.”, said Jamisson Fowler, Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer for Sentara Health.Sentara Health, an integrated, not-for-profit health care delivery system, celebrates more than 130 years in pursuit of its mission - "we improve health every day." Sentara is one of the largest health systems in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, and among the top 20 largest not-for-profit integrated health systems in the country, with 30,000 employees, 12 hospitals in Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina, and the Sentara Health Plans division which serves more than 1 million members in Virginia and Florida.Avaamo is an advanced multimodal generative AI platform empowering global enterprises to automate and deliver outstanding self-service experiences. Our patented AI technology spans voice transcription, natural language understanding, and Generative AI, revolutionizing call center automation. Avaamo supports self-service interactions across Healthcare, HR, IT service desks, and customer service for leading global companies and providers. Facilitating over 2 billion interactions annually in 114 languages, Avaamo seamlessly integrates with 200+ common enterprise applications. Visit avaamo.ai to witness how Avaamo is shaping the future of generative AI-enabled conversational enterprises.

