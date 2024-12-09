German Liability Umbrella Adopts AI Solution from Zeidler for Reviewing Marketing Materials for Investment Fund Products

Zeidler Group

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeidler Group , a law firm and leading provider of technology-driven legal and compliance solutions for the investment funds industry, is pleased to announce its partnership with AHP Capital Management , headquartered in Frankfurt.AHP Capital Management, a renowned liability umbrella specializing in fund distribution and regulatory support for asset managers, will integrate Zeidler Group's Marketing Material Review Tool (MMR Tool) into its compliance processes to optimize operations and further enhance efficiency.By utilizing the MMR Tool, AHP Capital Management ensures that its clients’ marketing materials meet complex global regulatory standards. Trained by Zeidler Group’s legal experts, the tool reviews marketing materials in accordance with EU regulations, specific EU member state laws, as well as regulations in Switzerland, England, and the U.S., with additional jurisdictions under development.This partnership underscores the shared commitment to advancing automation in compliance within the investment funds sector.Key Benefits of the Partnership:• Enhanced Compliance Assurance – The MMR Tool automates the review of marketing materials, ensuring adherence to global regulatory standards, with continuous updates and oversight from Zeidler Group's legal experts.• Increased Efficiency – Marketing materials are reviewed within minutes and the service is accessible at any time, enabling AHP Capital Management to provide accurate and timely reviews for its clients.• Scalability – The MMR Tool’s scalable nature supports AHP Capital Management’s growth at any stage.Frank Rothauge, Partner at AHP Capital Management:"Integrating the AI-driven tool into our compliance processes demonstrates our commitment to delivering top-tier solutions to our clients. Zeidler Group's LegalTech solutions provide robust and scalable tools to effectively meet our clients' legal needs. This partnership ensures the highest compliance standards while optimizing our processes for maximum efficiency."Dr. Arne Zeidler, CEO & Founder of Zeidler Group, adds:"After onboarding numerous Irish, Luxembourgish, English, and American clients for our MMR Tool, I am especially delighted to welcome AHP Capital Management as our first German liability umbrella client. This is particularly meaningful to me, as Frankfurt is where our company was founded. The global investment funds industry is constantly evolving, and this collaboration represents a commitment to innovation. Together, we aim to set new industry standards in compliance automation, delivering significant added value."About Zeidler GroupZeidler Group is a law firm and LegalTech company operating from 10 countries with over 250 clients in the investment funds industry. Founded in 2008 by Dr. Arne Zeidler in Frankfurt, the company combines legal expertise with cutting-edge technology.About AHP Capital ManagementFounded in 2011, AHP Capital Management GmbH is a BaFin-regulated financial institution that operates as a network of financial service providers (international placement agents, fund initiators, and fixed-income brokers) offering financial products within the framework of investment advice and brokerage. With over 70 partners and 300 products under distribution, AHP is one of Germany’s largest liability umbrellas. Learn more at www.ahp-cm.com

