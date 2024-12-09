Submit Release
Supporting Black, Indigenous, and Educators of Color: The Maine DOE BIPOC Educators Network

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to promote the BIPOC Educators Network, an independent network the Maine DOE has established, dedicated to empowering and supporting Black, Indigenous, and other educators of color across the state. This network complements the work of The Third Place, which actively fosters inclusive spaces for connection and professional development through efforts like SHIFT Maine by Maine Initiatives.

On Tuesday, December 10, 2025, the BIPOC Educators Network is holding its next meeting virtually. This will provide another vital opportunity for BIPOC educators to connect, share experiences, and access tailored resources that promote professional growth and community building. This network plays an instrumental role in building a diverse and resilient workforce of educators committed to enhancing equity and excellence in Maine schools.

Educators who identify as Black, Indigenous, Latinx, or people of color are encouraged to get involved by completing the BIPOC educator information form with their career details, expectations, and interests. Please use this link to join the BIPOC Educators Network event on December 10.

This collaboration highlights the Maine Department of Education’s commitment to fostering a supportive educational environment for educators of all backgrounds. It celebrates and elevates the unique contributions of Black, Indigenous, and other educators of color, while reinforcing the Maine DOE’s dedication to educational equity and excellence. By supporting educators who reflect the diverse identities and experiences of their students, this initiative advances the Maine DOE’s mission to ensure equitable opportunities for all Maine learners.

Please contact Ayesha Hall, Maine DOE Director of Strategic Partnerships, at ayesha.hall@maine.gov for more information.

