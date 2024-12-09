IMC Morocco 2024: A Resounding Success Showcasing the Nation’s Mining Progress and Ambitious Future Plans

MARRAKESH, MOROCCO, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proudly organized by the Federation of Mineral Industry of Morocco (FDIM) and AME Trade Ltd, and supported at the highest levels by the Ministry of Energy Transition & Sustainable Development, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, and AMDIE, the Premier edition of the Morocco International Mining Congress and Exhibition (IMC 2024) took place from the 3 -5 December 2024, in Marrakesh, bringing together government leaders, top mining companies and high-level executives, for 2 days of in-depth discussions focused on shaping the future of mining in the Kingdom of Morocco.During the opening ceremony, the Honourable Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Kingdom of Morocco Dr. Leila Benali, shared her vision of making Morocco a model and a leader in responsible mining and regional collaboration. The significant announcement by the Minister to include a Conference of Ministers in the next edition of IMC, illustrates the commitment and the ambition to strengthen cooperation across Africa.Her Excellency was joined by Colonel Ousmane ABARCHI, Minister of Mines of Niger, Mr William Sebo HINES, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Mines and Energy, Liberia, Mr Ahmed Salem BOUHEDA, Secretary General, Ministry of Mines and Industry, Islamic Republic of Mauritania and Mr. Basile Kanon ADJO, Secretary General, Ministry of Energy, Water and Mines, Republic of Benin, who unanimously welcomed Morocco's progress in the mining sector, taking it as a model of governance and development and discussed the openness of their countries as well as private operators to collaborate through their resources and know-how to position Africa in the global value chain of the global energy transition.A key highlight of the event was the signing of groundbreaking, collaborative MOU’s between CMT and INEE, FDIM and FCP plus FDIM and FENELEC.Vital discussions revolving around Moroccan mining operations in the international arena, the role of the industry in boosting the economy and strengthening industrial sovereignty, strategically positioning Morocco’s critical minerals for the global energy transition, creating a strong sustainable, responsible mining sector, incorporating EGS requirement focused on social and environmental protection, and preparing the next generation of talent to meet the challenges of an innovative and sustainable mining industry.The esteemed line-up of 60+ speakers included: Mustapha CHAIB from ONHYM; Habiba MOUTTAKI, of OCP AFRICA; Driss MOUNJI of Managem Group; Jay YANG, of CNGR and Chairman, COBCO S.A; Benoit LA SALLE of Aya Gold and Silver; Emile DETRY from Boston Consulting Group; Christine DUCHESNEAU of the Quebec Mining Institute; Dr. Rokhaya Samba DIENE from the National Geological Survey of Senegal Karim CHAQLOU, JESA group; and Omar HED of EBRD amongst others.The panellists reinforced the importance of developing a sustainable mining industry while respecting the interests and development of communities, and recommended adopting operating models that respect the environment and the development of local communities, integrating solutions for water, energy and waste recycling, adapting laws and regulations to ensure strict environmental protection, while remaining attractive to investors in the mining sector and to continue to develop human capital that will meet all future requirements for an efficient and sustainable mining industry.Managem Group, OCP Group and UM6P hosted insightful tours of their facilities and mining sites to round off the event.Showing their support of Morocco’s mining industry, the event was sponsored by OCP, COBCO; Managem; JESA; Aya Silver & Gold, Liebherr, Fortescue; CMT; ONHYM; and ECP Groupe.In the words of Mr Mohammed Cherrat, President of FDIM, “We hope that the synergies created during this congress will bear fruit and contribute to the sustainable transformation of the mining industry, not only in Morocco, but also on a regional and global scale.”The 2nd edition of the Morocco International Mining Congress is scheduled to take place from 28 – 30 October 2025.About AME Trade Ltd:We are a leading independent company dedicated to advancing trade development and investment through theorganisation of conferences and trade events, complemented by valuable business intelligence reports,capacity-building training programmes, and digital marketing services.With over 20 years of experience across 29 countries, our expertise in organising events in developing nations is unmatched. 