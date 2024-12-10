Creatio and Arondor Partner to Enhance Enterprise Content Management with No-Code and AI Innovation

The partnership empowers Arondor to expand its Enterprise Content Management capabilities with Creatio’s AI-powered no-code platform

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Arondor , a company specializing in integrating Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions. Using Creatio’s leading no-code solution, Arondor can further modernize technologies and deploy innovative digital solutions across the entire document chain.Arondor, founded by specialists in document management, provides a comprehensive range of services and solutions designed to meet diverse business needs in this sector. Whether for departmental solutions or large-scale projects, Arondor customizes its offerings by building solutions powered by leading software products on the market.“In this fast-moving world, the very definition of the word ‘services’ is constantly evolving. Arondor helps to give this definition a different meaning every day. Providing support and adapting our services as best we can are the motives that drive our staff on a daily basis. ‘Invention’ is not an empty word at Arondor. We've proved it before and we'll prove it again tomorrow.The ‘document’ sector is now at the centre of upheaval because technology is changing (Cloud, Big Data, AI, Open Source, etc.). Arondor is playing a full part in this movement with all its offerings and its vision of the service to be provided (SaaS, packaged offers, ready-to-use),” said Alain Le Bras, CEO of ArondorCreatio offers a comprehensive AI-native no-code platform and modern CRM applications for marketing, sales and service, plus an extensive marketplace of add-ons from Creatio and its partner ecosystem. The company helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. Creatio is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Platforms For Citizen Developers, and Leader and Strong Performer in other multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.Creatio’s leading no-code platform integrates AI-native capabilities into a modern CRM. Designed for a new era of business automation, it enables organizations to innovate faster, streamline processes, and scale effortlessly without additional costs. By delivering a powerful combination of AI and no-code technology, Creatio transforms sales, marketing, and customer service, offering unmatched agility, autonomy, and business value.“At Creatio, we’re dedicated to empowering our partners with the tools they need to succeed. Our partnership with Arondor brings advanced no-code capabilities to the ECM space, helping businesses in France streamline operations, enhance customer service, and scale effortlessly,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com About ArondorIn 2003, a group of experienced integrators created Arondor, a company specialised in integrating Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions. From Electronic Document Management to Intelligent Automation, not forgetting Capture and Business Process Management solutions, our team helps you create value with your content! We support your projects through to the end: help with choice, advice, implementation and application maintenance. You can also count on our presence across the entire ECM value chain: integrator, software publisher, service centre, Business Process Outsourcing, etc. Our approach to change management focuses on project ROI, flexibility and speed of implementation.The digital transformation of business workflows involves modernising current technologies and deploying innovative digital solutions across the entire document chain.

