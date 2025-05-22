Creatio’s No-Code Days Florida Inspires the Next Wave of Innovation with the Age of AI and Unstoppable Energy

The three-day event spotlighted the rise of AI twins, Creatio 8.3, and the success of the global Creatio community

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate CRM and workflows with no-code, concluded its highly anticipated No-Code Days Florida 2025 conference last week. Held at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, the event brought together hundreds of visionaries, innovators, and digital leaders from across the globe for three days of bold ideas, hands-on learning, and real-world AI-powered transformation. The lineup of guest speakers included tech icon Steve Wozniak, Nasdaq’s Angela Stewart, StepStone’s John Avirett, CIO Dive’s Lindsey Wilkinson, and other influential voices shaping the future of AI and automation.The central theme of the event focused on the synergy between human and digital talent in the age of AI. Sessions throughout the conference explored how AI can amplify human creativity, intuition, and problem-solving, while empowering teams rather than replacing them.Day one opened with a keynote titled “The Rise of AI Twins,” offering a bold vision for the future of human–AI collaboration in the workplace. Attendees were given a preview of the Creatio 8.3 “Twin” Release, which puts AI at the core of the platform, natively embedding AI to power CRM and no-code applications with natural language and actionable intelligence. It introduces pre-built, role-based CRM agents for sales, marketing, and service that proactively assist with tasks like forecasting, campaign creation, and case resolution. These agents work seamlessly across web, mobile, Outlook, Teams, and are more grounded in data, workflows and knowledge to ensure accurate, personalized results. Combined with expanded no-code design tools and enterprise-grade lifecycle features, Creatio “Twin” redefines how Enterprises build, automate, and grow with AI.Day one also featured an exclusive chat with Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, who inspired attendees with his timeless perspective on innovation and purpose-driven technology. Wozniak reflected on the origins of Apple, his design philosophy, and the enduring spirit of innovation. He shared personal stories about building the Apple I and II, emphasizing simplicity, fun, and human-centered design; and he offered inspiring advice for young innovators and a hopeful vision for a future where technology serves humanity, not the other way around.“Think of what you can do to improve the world and do it the best. Just believe that there’s a problem you want to solve in the world and be really good at it. Have passion inside. This is truthfulness,” said Steve Wozniak.From immersive workshops to thought-provoking sessions, Day two focused on practical frameworks for scaling AI and no-code adoption across industries. Creatio leadership shared global growth highlights and market trends, while former Gartner analyst Paul Vincent offered a sharp perspective on how businesses can thrive in the post-SaaS era by embracing automation. A dynamic investor panel featuring leaders from Volition Capital, StepStone Group, and Horizon Capital explored technology foresight for 2025–2030. The day also marked the official launch of the second edition of the No-Code Playbook, updated with new strategies for driving innovation in the age of AI.The final day, dedicated to Creatio’s partner community, celebrated collaboration and growth across its expanding global network. The Creatio Partner Awards honored standout contributions in innovation, delivery, and customer success, with winners including Praesto Consulting, Coforge, Banza, Solutions Metrix, and Deloitte Digital.“We are incredibly grateful for the shared vision and commitment of our partner network,” said Alex Donchuk, SVP Global Channels at Creatio. “Together, we are empowering organizations to accelerate their AI-native, no-code journeys worldwide.”No-Code Days Florida concluded with a clear message: when AI and human creativity work in harmony, businesses can innovate at a new scale with speed, agility, and heart. The event left attendees energized and equipped to lead in the age of AI-powered automation.“The magic of No-Code Days wasn’t just on stage; it was in every conversation, every aha moment, and every new connection formed,” said Burley Kawasaki, Global VP of Product Marketing and Strategy at Creatio.Creatio’s No-Code Days: The Age of AI tour continues with multiple stops planned in the months ahead. The next event will take place in Warsaw, Poland on June 12, 2025.To view the full No-Code Days 2025 schedule and find the event nearest you, click here About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

