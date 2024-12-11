Ziperase Launches Verify: Independent Verification for R2v3/NAID Compliance

Streamlining compliance for the ITAD industry with simple, integrated verification.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ziperase, a leading provider of data sanitization solutions, announces Ziperase Verify, an independent verification tool that ensures comprehensive and unbiased confirmation of data erasure. Verify ensures compliance with global industry standards such as R2v3, NAID, and ADISA 8.0, giving businesses peace of mind that sensitive information has been securely and permanently removed.

The solution automates the verification process, generates detailed reports, and provides a clear and accessible audit trail. This reduces the manual workload for compliance teams and minimizes the time spent on audits, allowing them to focus on other critical tasks.

Verify is designed for seamless integration with existing workflows. It can be used as a standalone solution or integrated with the Ziperase platform, including Array Erase, USB Erase, and Command Center, for a comprehensive approach to data security. This flexibility allows businesses to customize verification processes to meet their specific needs and requirements.

"For processors and ITADs, demonstrating compliance with R2v3 and NAID is critical. Ziperase Verify provides the irrefutable proof of erasure needed to confidently pass audits and meet regulatory requirements." - Khalid Elibiary, President of Ziperase

About Ziperase

Founded in 2019, Ziperase is a leading provider of secure data sanitization solutions, offering innovative and easy-to-use tools for a wide range of devices. Backed by two decades of industry expertise, Ziperase holds the prestigious ADISA Product Assurance Certification, ensuring full compliance with NIST SP 800-88 R1 and IEEE 2883:2022 standards. Our software's Common Criteria EAL2 certification, an independent evaluation recognized by over 30 countries, further solidifies our commitment to global data protection benchmarks. Ziperase focuses on automation and integration, streamlining operations for enhanced process integrity and comprehensive audit trails. We are dedicated to providing robust, user-friendly solutions that strengthen data security and ensure regulatory compliance throughout the asset lifecycle.

