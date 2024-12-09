Centennial Tansen Samaroh: A Celebration of India's Musical Legacy

The Majestic Gwalior Fort A glimpse of the past Tansen Samaroh performances Musical Performance at the Tansen Samaroh held last years. Musical Performance by Foreign Artists at last years Tansen Samaroh Resting place of the musical legend - Tomb of Tansen

UNESCO-designated Music City Gwalior to Host Historic 100th Edition

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tansen Samaroh, a prestigious festival celebrating the life and legacy of Mian Tansen, will mark its 100th edition in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, from December 15 to 19. Held in the UNESCO-designated music city of Gwalior, the event is a cornerstone of India’s classical music heritage, drawing musicians and enthusiasts from around the world.Tansen’s legacy continues to influence Indian classical music today, and the festival, held annually in Gwalior to honor his contributions, remains a significant cultural event.This year, the Department of Culture, Madhya Pradesh, is planning a special celebration to mark this milestone. Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary of Culture and Tourism and Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, shared that the 100th edition will feature two world record attempts, designed to showcase the scale and diversity of Indian music.One record attempt will involve a synchronized performance by a 250-member musical ensemble, featuring a wide range of instruments. The second attempt will display 600 rare and unique musical instruments, many of which are nearly extinct, offering a rare opportunity to witness their craftsmanship and historical significance.Mian Tansen, whose legacy remains central to the festival, represents the golden era of Indian classical music. His journey from Raja Ramchandra Singh’s court to Emperor Akbar’s royal court is pivotal in the history of Indian music. The festival continues to honor his profound influence on generations of artists.The 100th Tansen Samaroh will feature renowned Indian maestros and international musicians from four to five countries, adding a global dimension to the event. Outreach programs in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh will engage wider audiences, while cities across Madhya Pradesh will host concerts leading up to the main event, fostering greater appreciation for the region’s musical heritage.With Madhya Pradesh’s tourism booming—welcoming a record 112.1 million visitors in 2023—the Tansen Samaroh aligns with the state’s commitment to cultural tourism and community development. The centenary celebrations highlight Gwalior’s historic connection to Tansen, offering the perfect setting for this tribute to India’s rich musical traditions.As the state prepares for this historic occasion, it invites music lovers and cultural enthusiasts to celebrate the centennial edition of the Tansen Samaroh—a meaningful homage to Mian Tansen and a testament to the enduring relevance of classical music in modern times.

Tansen Samaroh 2023 | A Tribute to Mian Tansen | Taal Darbar | Guinness World Record | Gwalior

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.