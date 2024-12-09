Gov. Jim Pillen Issues Statement on Passing of Howard Hawks
LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement on the passing of former University of Nebraska Regent and business leader Howard Hawks:
"Suzanne and I join Nebraskans mourning the loss of Howard Hawks. Howard was an extraordinary business leader, a servant of our university system and the people of our state, and a dedicated philanthropist who reinvested his blessings back into his community at every turn. I am deeply grateful for the years I served alongside Howard on the Board of Regents. Like many others, I learned so much from his wisdom and leadership. Suzanne and I extend our prayers and condolences to Rhonda and the entire Hawks family."
