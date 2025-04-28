NEBRASKA, April 28 - CONTACT:

Governor Pillen Celebrates EPA E15 Waiver

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen, a champion for agriculture and Nebraska ethanol, released the following statement after the EPA announced that an emergency waiver has been granted to allow E15 sales at gas stations this summer.

“The benefit of a nationwide market is massive for Nebraska ethanol – and every family in our country filling up their tank. This emergency waiver is a big boost for Nebraska’s producers and will allow consumers to benefit and save from the E15 advantage thanks to lower costs at the pump. The Trump Administration continues to go to bat for America’s farmers – and this is yet another example of a strong partnership that’s earning results for agriculture.”

Earlier this month, Gov. Pillen joined a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from a bipartisan group of governors asking Administrator Lee Zeldin to issue an emergency waiver to help drivers in the summer.

Nebraska is one of several Midwest states approved to sell E15 year-round starting April 28. Establishing a nationwide waiver will help provide a stable supply of fuel and stem shortages and price hikes during the busy summer driving season.