Gov. Pillen and Area Kids Ceremoniously Plant State Capitol Tree for Arbor Day

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen joined children from the nearby Trinity Child Care Center in ceremoniously adding a new tree to the southwest lawn of the State Capitol. The Arbor Day event, organized by the Capitol Commission, kicked off with the kids leading attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance and included remarks from agency representatives, as well as the issuance of the Nebraska Arbor Day proclamation.

Credit for the creation of Arbor Day goes to J. Sterling Morton, journalist and newspaper editor from Nebraska City. He advocated the creation of Arbor Day, which launched with the planting of one million trees in 1872. Arbor Day was officially made a state holiday in 1885 by Governor Robert Furnas. Now, all 50 states and several other countries celebrate some form of Arbor Day.

“It’s important that we inspire future generations to appreciate our natural resources and to be good stewards of our water and the land,” said Gov. Pillen. “Our farmers and ranchers provide the best examples of those sustainable practices. Today, we’re doing our part by enhancing the landscape that surrounds our impressive State Capitol.”

Many of the speakers touched on the generational importance of Arbor Day.

“To me, Arbor Day is more than a celebration—it’s an opportunity to build on a Nebraska tradition that draws strength from our past and stretches its branches toward the future,” said Nebraska State Forester John Erixson. “In Nebraska, planting trees isn’t just a custom; it’s a lasting promise, a reflection of who we are, and a legacy we proudly pass from one generation to the next.”

“This tree and the others planted on the grounds will enhance the beauty of the national landmark Capitol for generations to come,” said Capitol Commission Tourism Supervisor Roxanne Smith.

John Yoakum, who represents the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District, called tree planting an investment in Nebraska’s future. “It’s one that protects our natural resources, supports our agricultural heritage, and strengthens our communities,” he said. “We’re proud to work alongside dedicated partners to bring lasting conservation benefits to every corner of the state.”

Katie Loos, president of the Arbor Day Foundation, called out the importance of the holiday -- one that began in Nebraska and has spread throughout the world. “Arbor Day was founded more than a century and a half ago, and it’s meaningful to see that those roots still run deep in our state. While most holidays commemorate the past, Arbor Day is a promise to the future. This day reminds us that we are all united by our common need for trees and the many benefits they provide.”

Hanna Pinneo, executive director of the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum added, “Arbor Day acts as an annual reminder that we all have the responsibility to nurture our community trees. Each of us has the ability to make a difference.”

The newly planted tree at the State Capitol is an American Linden.



