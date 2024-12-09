Submit Release
News Search

There were 197 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,525 in the last 365 days.

IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center Visiting Several Iowa Communities in December

The IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center is gearing up to hit the road again and connect with Iowans to provide employment services! Check out the latest schedule for new events in Cedar Rapids (December 16), Dubuque (December 11), Ottumwa (December 17), and more.

The full calendar of events can be viewed at: Mobile Workforce Center: Events Calendar

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center Visiting Several Iowa Communities in December

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more