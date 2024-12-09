IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center Visiting Several Iowa Communities in December
The IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center is gearing up to hit the road again and connect with Iowans to provide employment services! Check out the latest schedule for new events in Cedar Rapids (December 16), Dubuque (December 11), Ottumwa (December 17), and more.
The full calendar of events can be viewed at: Mobile Workforce Center: Events Calendar
