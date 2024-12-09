TeachAAPI Giving Tuesday Gala Raises Over $100,000 to Support AAPI Representation in Education

TeachAAPI honored three extraordinary individuals at its Giving Tuesday Gala including actress and comedian Sherry Cola (NextGen Award presented by author and tv personality Katie Chin).

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeachAAPI, a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) representation and education, hosted its annual Giving Tuesday Gala on December 3rd, 2024.

The event brought together a diverse community of supporters, educators, and philanthropists to celebrate the organization's achievements and raise funds for its vital programming.

The gala, held at the Asian-American owned Intercrew in Los Angeles, raised over $100,000 to support TeachAAPI's mission of ensuring that AAPI voices and histories are integrated into the American educational experience.

The event featured a cocktail hour, a silent auction, live entertainment by America’s Got Talent Finalist Anna Deguzmann, Filipino-American singer-songwriter Michael Barnum, and a raffle with prizes donated by generous sponsors.

"Our biggest win can be summed up in one phrase: the power of community," said Renee Yang, co-founder of TeachAAPI.

"Our evening was a testament to the collective passion and drive of our incredible Board, gala committee, volunteers, sponsors, and—most importantly—our dedicated supporters. Yesterday, we proudly announced our ambitious goal: to reach 1 million PreK–12 students across the U.S. with our programming by 2028. Our community rose to the occasion, united in purpose and commitment."

A highlight of the evening was the recognition of three extraordinary individuals who have made significant contributions to the AAPI community:

Community Award: Julia Huang, Founder & CEO of Intertrend

Educator Award: Hayley Roberts, Director of Teaching & Learning, The John Thomas Dye School

NextGen Award: Sherry Cola, Actress & Comedian

"This year, we had the privilege of honoring three extraordinary individuals who have believed in us from the very beginning," said Yang. "Each of them has faced their own unique challenges, yet they've chosen a path of purpose and impact, creating meaningful change in their communities and beyond. Their dedication and influence inspire us all."

TeachAAPI's co-founder Ann Kono emphasized the importance of continued support to achieve the organization's ambitious goal. "While raising over $100,000 is a great start, we need everyone to chip in to reach 1 million students," she said. "We encourage everyone to visit our donation page and contribute to this important cause."

TeachAAPI extends its deepest gratitude to the following brands for their generous support of the Giving Tuesday Gala: CREED, Melissa Imperial, Era of Mago, Venn, Neiwai, Apothekary, Caudelie, Ranavat, Necessaire, Aesop, DAMDAM, Jins, 50Hertz Tingly Foods, Jooy, Kolkata Chai, Passion Planner, Gloo Books, Summer Fridays, Sweety Ice Cream, Partake, Melissa De La Cruz, Wan Fiore, Ming River, Sada’s Flowers, Vitasoy, Bondle Wines, Mochimas, Truffle Boys, and Yobo Soju.

About TeachAAPI

TeachAAPI is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) representation and education. Through its shelf-ready programs, curriculum development, teacher training, and community engagement, TeachAAPI empowers educators to accurately and authentically teach AAPI experiences. The organization's vision is to ensure that every student has the opportunity to learn about and appreciate the rich history and contributions of AAPIs to American society.

