Broad Coalition Denounces NC Senate Anti-Democracy Bill; Bishop Barber to Join Moral Monday Rally on Dec. 9 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forward Justice & Repairers of the BreachFor Immediate ReleaseMedia Contact: Stephanie Alston, pr@breachrepairers.org; or Rev. Rob Stephens, robstephens50@gmail.com, 336.577.9335Broad Coalition Denounces NC Senate Anti-Democracy Bill; Bishop Barber to Join Moral Monday Rally on Dec. 9 in RaleighA coalition of organizations has expressed concerns about the passage of Senate Bill 382 , citing its expedited approval process and significant implications for the balance of power in North Carolina. The bill was passed on December 2, 2024, following a legislative session that some observers have criticized for a lack of transparency and public participation.To address these concerns, a broad coalition is organizing a Moral Monday Rally on December 9, 2024, at the North Carolina State Capitol. The event aims to bring attention to what coalition members view as an urgent need to protect democratic processes and ensure government accountability.Event DetailsWhat: Moral Monday: Stop the Legislative Coup & CoverupWhen: Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at 5:30 PM ( Livestream available)Where: NC State Capitol – 1 E. Morgan Street, Raleigh, NC Media RSVP HERE Who: Participating organizations include Forward Justice, Repairers of the Breach, NC Poor People’s Campaign, Democracy NC, Blueprint NC, Southern Vision Alliance, and others.Concerns Raised About Senate Bill 382SB 382, described as a disaster relief bill, has faced criticism for including provisions unrelated to disaster recovery. Critics argue that these provisions could alter the structure of state governance in ways that bypass the electoral will of North Carolinians.Call to ActionThe coalition invites residents from across the state, regardless of political affiliation, to join the Moral Monday Rally. Organizers emphasize the importance of civic engagement to uphold transparency and accountability in legislative processes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.