SATURDAY: ‘Mass Poor People’s & Low-Wage Workers’ Assembly & Moral March on Washington D.C. and to the Polls’
Impacted poor & low-wage workers, advocates and moral leaders to uplift campaign's 17-Point Agenda of policies and demands, to eliminate poverty and low wealth.WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, June 29th, at 10 a.m. ET, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival will host the Mass Poor People’s & Low Wage Workers’ Assembly & Moral March on Washington D.C. and to the Polls. The gathering will take place at 3rd and Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Washington D.C.
The three-hour program will include powerful testimonies from impacted people, advocates, and moral and religious leaders. They will highlight the Poor People's Campaign's 17-Point Agenda of policies and demands, calling for all elected leaders and candidates running for office in 2024 and beyond to center the needs of the over 135 million poor and low-wage people and workers across the United States. This agenda is critical, as poverty and low-wealth claim 800 lives daily, or 295,000 lives annually.
The gathering will launch a season of continued outreach to 15 million poor and low-wage infrequent voters ahead of the 2024 U.S. elections.
EVENT INFORMATION
WHEN:
Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m. ET
WHERE:
3rd & Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
WHO:
Impacted poor and low-wage workers and people, advocates, and moral and religious leaders
The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival (national and state chapters)
Bishop William J. Barber, II, DMin, National Co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign; President and Senior Lecturer of Repairers of the Breach; Professor of Public Theology and Public Policy and Founding Director of the Center for Public Theology and Public Policy at Yale Divinity School
Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, National Co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, Executive Director, Kairos Center
A growing coalition of local and national organizations (click here for list of mobilizing partners)
