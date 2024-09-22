SUNDAY: Bishop Barber & Faith Leaders Gather in Springfield, OH in Solidarity with the Haitian Community

Bishop Barber Gathers With National & Local Faith Leaders in Springfield, Ohio for Prayer Vigil and Press Conference to Stand With Haitian Community

“When politicians spread lies about immigrants for political gain, they not only endanger the people they lie about and make our communities less safe for everyone” — Bishop Barber

SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sunday, September 22nd at 2 PM ET, Faith Leaders from Springfield and throughout Ohio will gather with Bishop William J. Barber, II, Senior Lecturer and President of Repairers of the Breach, and Founding Director of the Center for Public Theology and Public Policy at Yale Divinity School for a prayer vigil and press conference at Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Lane (Park Lot).Faith leaders will stand in solidarity with the Haitian community and the many citizens of Springfield who are keeping faith with the best of our faith traditions by welcoming the stranger among us and loving our neighbor as ourselves.“Jesus said, ‘I was a stranger and you did not welcome me,’” Bishop Barber said. “When politicians spread lies about immigrants for political gain, they not only endanger the people they lie about and make our communities less safe for everyone. They also reject God. We challenge these lies because we want to welcome God’s love and justice in every community.”Sunday’s gathering will be livestreamed: https://www.breachrepairers.org/livestream DETAILSWHEN:Sunday, September 22nd, 2024 at 2 PM ETWHERE:Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Lane (Parking Lot), Springfield, OH 45506WHO:Bishop William J. Barber II, President and Senior Lecturer of Repairers of the Breach; Professor of Public Theology and Public Policy and Founding Director of the Center for Public Theology and Public Policy at Yale Divinity School.Members of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Ohio Council of Churches, and local congregational leaders in Springfield, OH**For additional information or media inquiries, please email jward@breachrepairers.org**Media Contact: Joe Ward, jward@breachrepairers.org, 929.475.2051

