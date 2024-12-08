Mayor Bowser to Provide Situational Update on 2024 Public Safety Initiatives and Crime Trends

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, December 9, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, alongside City Administrator Kevin Donahue, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah, and Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela A. Smith, will provide an update on public safety initiatives and crime trends in 2024.

With violent crime down 35% year-to-date, Mayor Bowser and her public safety team will highlight strategies that were implemented in 2024 and discuss opportunities for continued collaboration with the community to maintain progress in 2025.

WHEN:

Monday, December 9 at 11 am

WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Kevin Donahue, City Administrator

Lindsey Appiah, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice

Pamela A. Smith, Chief of Police of the Metropolitan Police Department

WHERE:

Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters

Joint Operations Command Center

441 4th Street NW, 6th Floor

*Closest Metro: Judiciary Square*

*Closest Bikeshare: 4th & E St NW*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.

