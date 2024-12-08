Royalton Barracks / DUI - Drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2006147
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/8/24, 0851 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 N, exit 1 ramp, Hartford
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs
ACCUSED: Michael Cambrea
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Quechee, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/8/24 at approximately 0851 hours there were two reports of a vehicle off the exit 1 roadway on Interstate 89 in the Town of Hartford. While interacting with the operator, Michael Cambrea, Troopers observed signs of impairment. After performing roadside tests, Cambrea was taken into custody and transported to the Hartford Police Department for processing. Cambrea was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court for the charge of DUI – Drugs.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/4/25
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Stacia Geno
Vermont State Police
B Troop - Royalton Barracks
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
(802)234-9933
stacia.geno@vermont.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.