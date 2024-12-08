Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / DUI - Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B2006147

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno                            

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 12/8/24, 0851 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 N, exit 1 ramp, Hartford

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

 

ACCUSED: Michael Cambrea

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Quechee, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/8/24 at approximately 0851 hours there were two reports of a vehicle off the exit 1 roadway on Interstate 89 in the Town of Hartford. While interacting with the operator, Michael Cambrea, Troopers observed signs of impairment. After performing roadside tests, Cambrea was taken into custody and transported to the Hartford Police Department for processing. Cambrea was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court for the charge of DUI – Drugs.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/4/25           

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

Trooper Stacia Geno
Vermont State Police 
B Troop - Royalton Barracks
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
(802)234-9933
stacia.geno@vermont.gov

 

