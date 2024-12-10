Robotics Teams Challenge Innovation and Space Exploration at Alabama A&M University’s BEST Championship Dec 13-14, 2024

Getting Ready to be BEST Young and Powerful for BEST BEST of the BEST

Join us this weekend at Alabama A&M in Huntsville as 1,000+ students showcase space exploration innovations. Don’t miss the Best of BEST!

TVA, BVI, and Tennessee Valley Robotics proudly sponsor South BEST championship at AAMU, highlighting the importance of robotics and STEM education for the future workforce of the Tennessee Valley” — Charley Spencer, BEST Board Member and South BEST Co-Chair

PITTSBURGH , PA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than three months, students, mentors, and dedicated volunteers have been preparing for the pinnacle of the BEST Robotics program. This showcase challenges participants to overcome gravity-defying rules and test their skills at the South BEST Championship.A Unique Learning ExperienceThe BEST (Boosting Engineering, Science, and Technology) program offers an unparalleled opportunity for experiential, hands-on, project-based learning. It's a transformative experience where being different is the standard approach, allowing teams to discover their true potential for innovation and entrepreneurship.Low-G 2024: A Lunar ChallengeThis year's championship, hosted at Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, presents a distinctive scenario: students will tackle challenges within a moon-based space station, addressing complex issues created by changing gravitational environments. Participants must leverage research, critical thinking, and collaborative skills to design a functional "home away from home" in space.Support and Vision: A New Home for South BEST RoboticsAlabama A&M University, in Huntsville, Alabama, is the new home of South BEST Robotics, and audiences will witness a competition like no other in this year’s inaugural championship Dr. Peter Eley, Dean of the College of Education Humanities and Behavioral Science, is thrilled to support the upcoming championship:“The College of Education Humanities and Behavioral Sciences is always happy to support programs that provide hands-on out-of-school experiences for pre-college students. The more opportunities students get to exercise their brilliance in various forms, the more confidence and strength they gain in the process. Pre-service students gain many things from these experiences, such as teamwork, computer programming, and building resiliency as part of their overall skill set. We are delighted that Toyota , Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), and Alabama Technology in Motion have partnered with us to bring this experience to the Greater Huntsville area.”Charley Spencer, Co-Chair of South BEST and a former TVA leader, added:"TVA, BVI, and Tennessee Valley Robotics are proud to sponsor the inaugural South BEST championship at AAMU. Robotics and STEM education are critical for developing the workforce of the future in the Tennessee Valley region."Open to the PublicThe championship, scheduled for December 13-14, 2024, is an exciting celebration of future skills. The public is invited to participate—whether as observers, volunteers, or competition judges. Skills for success, the BEST way, has a place for everyone to make a difference!About Alabama A&M UniversityAlabama A&M University is a public, historically black, land-grant university located in Normal, Huntsville. It offers the personal attention of a small college combined with the academic vitality of a research university, featuring a diverse faculty, state-of-the-art facilities, and comprehensive educational resources.More InformationAlabama A&M University Website: https://www.aamu.edu/ BEST Robotics Website: https://www.bestrobotics.org/ BEST Robotics is supported, with much appreciation, by Texas Instruments MathWorks , and Toyota USA FoundationSouth BEST at Alabama A&M University is supported with much appreciation by the Toyota USA Foundation, TVA, and Alabama Technology in Motion.About BEST RoboticsThe thirty-year history of BEST Robotics (Boosting Engineering, Science, and Technology) influencing and inspiring America's youth is a testimonial to the power of transformative, project-based, experiential engagement. A national non-profit 501(c)3 organization, BEST, has changed the lives of under-resourced and underserved students through the creation of programs that are economically accessible and inclusive. BEST challenges both the mind and spirit, exciting and motivating students to think bigger and aim higher.Founded in 1993, BEST Robotics operates 29 licensed hubs across 14 states, serving approximately 418 schools and 6,500 students annually. Through partnerships with higher education, tech schools, and organizations, BEST Robotics' hubs manage local delivery of the program with the help of 2,000 volunteers from hundreds of corporate and community supporters."Aundria CampbellAAMU/UAH Regional InserviceCenter DirectorTV BEST Hub DirectorSouth’s BEST Regional Directoraundria.campbell@aamu.edu256-372-5771 or 256-929-9009Sofia MirzaBEST Media and MarketingSofia@Drift2.comVernard HenleyBEST Robotics President of the BoardVernard.Henley@bestinc.orgFinch FultonBEST Robotics Vice PresidentFinch.Fulton@klgates.com

BEST Robotics LowG

