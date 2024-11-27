BEST Teams Deliver Low-G Innovations at Alabama A&M University’s South BEST Robotics Championship Dec 13-14, 2024
Season 32 – LowG at BEST Robotics program peaks at Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, AL. Engage in a masterful celebration of talents and skills.
A Unique Learning Experience
The BEST (Boosting Engineering, Science, and Technology) program offers an unparalleled opportunity for experiential, hands-on, project-based learning. It's a transformative experience where being different is the standard approach, allowing teams to discover their true potential for innovation and entrepreneurship.
Low-G 2024: A Lunar Challenge
This year's championship, hosted at Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, presents a distinctive scenario: students will tackle challenges within a moon-based space station, addressing complex issues created by changing gravitational environments. Participants must leverage research, critical thinking, and collaborative skills to design a functional "home away from home" in space.
Support and Vision: A New Home for South BEST Robotics
Alabama A&M University, in Huntsville, Alabama, is the new home of South BEST Robotics, and audiences will witness a competition like no other in this year’s inaugural championship Dr. Peter Eley, Dean of the College of Education Humanities and Behavioral Science, is thrilled to support the upcoming championship:
“The College of Education Humanities and Behavioral Sciences is always happy to support programs that provide hands-on out-of-school experiences for pre-college students. The more opportunities students get to exercise their brilliance in various forms, the more confidence and strength they gain in the process. Pre-service students gain many things from these experiences, such as teamwork, computer programming, and building resiliency as part of their overall skill set. We are delighted that Toyota, Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), and Alabama Technology in Motion have partnered with us to bring this experience to the Greater Huntsville area.”
Charley Spencer, Co-Chair of South BEST and a former TVA leader, added:
"TVA, BVI, and Tennessee Valley Robotics are proud to sponsor the inaugural South BEST championship at AAMU. Robotics and STEM education are critical for developing the workforce of the future in the Tennessee Valley region."
Open to the Public
The championship, scheduled for December 13-14, 2024, is an exciting celebration of future skills. The public is invited to participate—whether as observers, volunteers, or competition judges. Skills for success, the BEST way, has a place for everyone to make a difference!
About Alabama A&M University
Alabama A&M University is a public, historically black, land-grant university located in Normal, Huntsville. It offers the personal attention of a small college combined with the academic vitality of a research university, featuring a diverse faculty, state-of-the-art facilities, and comprehensive educational resources.
More Information
Alabama A&M University Website: https://www.aamu.edu/
BEST Robotics Website: https://www.bestrobotics.org/
BEST Robotics is supported, with much appreciation, by Texas Instruments, MathWorks, and Toyota USA Foundation
South BEST at Alabama A&M University is supported with much appreciation by the Toyota USA Foundation, TVA, and Alabama Technology in Motion.
If you are in either Texas or Colorado and would like to attend BEST Championships there:
BEST of Texas Championship - December 4-7, 2024 Fair Park Dallas 1438 Coliseum, Dallas, TX 75210 (https://www.bestoftexasrobotics.org/)
Denver BEST Championship – December 7-8, 2024, Ed Robson Arena at Colorado College 849 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
(https://www.rockymountainbest.org/2024-regional-championship-headlines/)
About BEST Robotics
The thirty-year history of BEST Robotics (Boosting Engineering, Science, and Technology) influencing and inspiring America's youth is a testimonial to the power of transformative, project-based, experiential engagement. A national non-profit 501(c)3 organization, BEST, has changed the lives of under-resourced and underserved students through the creation of programs that are economically accessible and inclusive. BEST challenges both the mind and spirit, exciting and motivating students to think bigger and aim higher.
Founded in 1993, BEST Robotics operates 29 licensed hubs across 14 states, serving approximately 418 schools and 6,500 students annually. Through partnerships with higher education, tech schools, and organizations, BEST Robotics' hubs manage local delivery of the program with the help of 2,000 volunteers from hundreds of corporate and community supporters."
It's Championship Time at BEST Robotics
