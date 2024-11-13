BEST Robotics Launches Gizmo Open-Source Platform Empowering Workforce-Ready STEM Learners Through Real-World Experience

BEST Smiles are with Gizmo Coding Our BEST Robot with Gizmo BEST Robotics Logo

For 32 years, BEST Robotics has challenged young minds. BEST launches Gizmo as an open-source platform, expanding educational possibilities.

We are excited about what the future holds as we continue to inspire and empower the next generation of innovators.” — Greg Young, BEST Robotics, Chief Operating Officer

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BEST Robotics , a leader in hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, proudly announces the launch of the Gizmo open-source platform. This new direction embraces Raspberry Pi technology to drive innovation, creativity, and workforce readiness for students, educators, and STEM enthusiasts.For over 32 years, BEST Robotics has challenged young minds, evolving to meet future needs while providing industry-standard, real-world experience. With Gizmo, BEST Robotics expands the educational possibilities and personal exploration available to its community.A Legacy of PartnershipFor 14 years, BEST Robotics partnered with VEX Robotics to incorporate programmable control systems, providing students with valuable learning experiences. "We are deeply grateful for our longstanding collaboration with VEX Robotics," said Vernard Henley, BEST Robotics, President of the Board. "Their platform has been foundational for our students’ growth, and we celebrate its lasting impact as we transition to Gizmo."Embracing the Future with GizmoTransitioning to Gizmo’s open-source platform is a strategic move to advance STEM education for future needs. Based on the Raspberry Pi PICO microcontroller, Gizmo offers flexibility and a user-friendly foundation that encourages students to push technological boundaries. With the support of a 300,000-strong Raspberry Pi community, Gizmo enhances innovation and accessibility for students nationwide.Key Benefits for BEST with Gizmo● Workforce Readiness: Gizmo introduces students to industry-standard technologies, building a bridge between classroom learning and real-world applications.● Enhanced Customization: Gizmo empowers students to take full control of their projects, sparking deeper innovation and experimentation.● Increased Collaboration: The open-source platform promotes teamwork and sharing within the robotics community, encouraging students to learn from and support each other.● Greater Accessibility: Gizmo's affordability makes high-quality STEM education accessible to more schools and students, including those from underrepresented communities.Continuing the MissionBEST Robotics remains dedicated to fostering critical thinking, teamwork, and engineering skills. This evolution will inspire creativity, innovation, and a passion for STEM, aligning with BEST’s mission of immersive, hands-on STEM education. The shift to Gizmo represents a leap forward for a new generation, encouraging students to embrace the maker movement and tackle real-world challenges.“We are excited about what the future holds, as we continue to inspire and empower the next generation of innovators,” said Greg Young, Chief Operating Officer.BEST Robotics is supported, with much appreciation, by Texas Instruments MathWorks , and Toyota USA FoundationAbout BEST RoboticsBEST Robotics (Boosting Engineering, Science, and Technology) is a national nonprofit dedicated to inspiring students to pursue STEM careers. Through annual robotics programs, BEST provides a hands-on learning experience challenging students to design, build, and program robots to solve engineering problems. With over 32 years of experience, BEST has positively impacted thousands of students and educators, nurturing the next generation of engineers, scientists, and technology innovators.For more information, please visit BEST Robotics website or contact Sofia Mirza BEST Media and Marketing (Sofia@Drift2.com)Vernard HenleyBRI President of the BoardVernard.Henley@bestinc.orgGreg YoungBRI Chief Operating OfficerGreg.Young@BESTInc.org

