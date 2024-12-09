Várri Consultancy Earns Gold in Middle East Risk and Compliance Rankings

Várri Consultancy earns Gold in the 2024 Consultancy Middle East Risk & Compliance Rankings, celebrating its recognition as a top consulting firm in the region. Johnny Kollin, Managing Director, Várri Consultancy. Várri Consultancy logo.

Recognised for its growing expertise, Várri Consultancy has progressed from Bronze to Gold in just one year.

Our progression from Bronze to Gold highlights the trust our clients place in us and reflects the value of our tailored solutions.” — Johnny Kollin

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Várri Consultancy , an independent boutique consulting firm, has advanced from a Bronze rating in 2022 and 2023 to a Gold rating in the 2024 Consultancy Middle East Risk & Compliance Rankings This milestone reinforces Várri Consultancy’s reputation as a trusted and growing consulting partner in the region.Now in its third edition, the Top Consulting Firms in the Middle East 2024 guide evaluated over 1,000 consulting firms across more than 40 practice areas and more than 40 sectors. In the Middle East edition, over 500 consulting firms were assessed for their risk and compliance expertise, of which 59 qualified as top players. Among the firms assessed, 4 received a Diamond rating, 13 Platinum, 19 Gold, 16 Silver, and 7 Bronze.Assessing what defines a “top consulting firm” is inherently subjective, influenced by variables such as service focus, regions, and other factors. To address this, Consultancy Middle East uses a holistic methodology combining two equally weighted elements:1. The Capabilities Assessment (50%) leverages Consultancy.org’s extensive database to evaluate five dimensions: capabilities, awards, prestige, thought leadership, and popularity.2. Client and Consultant Feedback (50%)—In 2024, over 900 client reviews and 2,800 firm reviews from consultants contributed to an informed perspective on firm performance and market impact.All consulting firms operating in the Middle East automatically qualify for assessment, ensuring inclusivity and impartiality. Firms meeting the data threshold are ranked across five tiers—Diamond, Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze—and further sorted by their average scores within each category. Notably, differences within tiers can be minimal, and unranked firms may still excel in their fields.Johnny Kollin, Founder and Managing Director of Várri Consultancy, says: “Our progression from Bronze to Gold highlights the trust our clients place in us and reflects the value of our tailored solutions. This achievement motivates us to build on our expertise and continue delivering innovative strategies for our clients.”Várri Consultancy’s advancement to Gold in 2024 highlights its growing reputation as a trusted and specialised consulting partner. It follows the firm’s recent recognition as a ‘Global Leader’ by Clutch, a respected B2B marketplace that highlights top-performing service providers globally.About Várri ConsultancyVárri Consultancy is a modern, independent management consulting boutique firm specialising in strategy, risk, and governance advisory. Várri Consultancy provides reliable solutions that build trust in a time of uncertainty and fundamental world changes. The focus is on economic, societal, and environmental sustainability to create more stable, long-term opportunities for all stakeholders.To learn more about Várri Consultancy’s services, visit varri.com.About Consultancy-me.comConsultancy-me.com is an online platform for the advisory and consulting industry. The website presents the latest news and trends in the sector, follows the developments and publications of consulting firms across 60+ industries and functional areas and provides an overview of career opportunities for professionals interested in working in consultancy.The platform is part of Consultancy.org, the world’s premier online platform for the consulting industry, with 12 websites globally. Consultancy.org works with 600+ leading consultancies in 100+ countries.Media ContactJohnny KollinFounder and Managing Director, Várri Consultancy+971 4 313 2094hello@varri.com

